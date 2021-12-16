3 biomes Minecraft should look to add in future updates

Minecraft just added several new biomes in the 1.18 update. The Grove, Meadows, Stony Peaks, Jagged Peaks, Lush Cave, Frozen Peaks and more were all introduced at the same time. In the 1.19 update, Minecraft is scheduled to add at least two new biomes: the Deep Dark (home of the Warden) and the Mangrove Swamp biome (home to the new frog mob).

New biomes are a big part of many updates. Minecraft is always looking to change the world(s) for the better. Here are a few that Minecraft should look into adding in the future.

Biomes that Minecraft needs to add in the future

3) Cherry blossom forest

Minecraft is adding a new tree in the Mangrove Swamp biome in 1.19, but other than that it's been a while since a new tree was added. A new forest with new trees would be a great addition.

Cherry blossom trees are among the most beautiful trees and adding a forest of them to Minecraft would make for a very popular biome. Minecraft could likely copy and replace the texture of another tree to make it happen pretty easily.

2) Volcano biome

While it would be dangerous to add active volcanoes, it's something Minecraft should definitely consider. Having volcanic biomes would be a great addition. Active or inactive, a volcano is a really cool thing and adding it into Minecraft could be a great addition.

It would give magma blocks another place to spawn and could be very cool. If they were active, there could also be loot that was worth the risk of traveling into and around the active volcano.

1) Archipelago

Minecraft often spawns islands in. This isn't a biome but it is a part of random world generation. Adding a genuine island or achipelago biome would be great. It would make for a perfect multiplayer biome and give players a chance to have their own islands right beside each other. It would have deep ocean surrounding it, but with several islands to visit nearby.

Islands often spawn unintentionally, so they would make a great new biome (Image via Minecraft)

Which of these would make the best addition?

