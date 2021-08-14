Top 5 biomes that should be added in future Minecraft updates

Minecraft has many different regions that add diversity to the game. They generate naturally and can be differentiated easily by observing the terrain and blocks.

Due to the lack of new overworld biomes, exploring different regions of Minecraft has started to feel monotonous. Given below are the top five biomes that Mojang should add to Minecraft in future updates.

Biomes that should be added in Minecraft for players to experience

5) Cherry blossom biome

A custom cherry blossom tree made by u/Furrever_Pawsome (Image via Reddit)

Many Minecraft players have wanted to see the cherry blossom trees and biomes added to Minecraft. They have also created custom cherry blossom trees numerous times.

Cherry blossoms will look perfect when mixed with the plains and mountain biomes. Small variants of cherry blossom trees that look like bonsai plants and can be planted in flower pots will be a great addition to Minecraft.

4) Volcanic mountains

A volcanic mountain made by u/StillNotGinger4 (Image via Reddit)

Lava already exists in Minecraft, but there is no biome with exploding volcanoes. It will make traveling through biomes more challenging as players will have to cross flowing lava rivers. Magma blocks would go well with this biome, and a new block that forms when lava solidifies without coming in contact with water would look fantastic.

3) Mountain river

Mountains made in a custom world (Image via Minecraft)

The mountains are getting revamped in the upcoming update, but the sub biomes available are bland. A biome that has steep mountains with rivers running in it would be a great biome to add. Narrow and tall spruce trees that generate in small numbers would look fantastic in this biome.

2) Acidic plains

Acidic biome (Image via Reddit)

More than anything, the End needs new biomes because wherever the player goes, it's all the same in that dimension. Considering how dark and gloomy the End is, an acidic biome would look great. For now, players can enjoy something similar by installing the Stygian End mod.

1) Floating islands

Floating islands made by u/step47 (Image via Reddit)

Floating islands can already be found in the Shattered Savannah biome. However, those naturally generated islands are pretty small in size as well as in number. Having a biome with only floating islands would be great for flying around and exploring with elytra.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Gautham Balaji