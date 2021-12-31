3 easiest ways to get XP faster in Minecraft 1.18 version

XP is extremely important in Minecraft, just as it is in many other games. Minecraft players need XP to enchant items, which is vital to making progress in the game. Players won't get very far in the game without enchanted items. It's difficult to fight mobs in the Nether without an enchanted sword. It's difficult to fight in The End without one, too.

XP is hard to come by after level 15. Minecraft players experience a tougher time collecting levels after that, so they're often looking for quick and easy ways to earn it. Here are the best ways to do that after the 1.18 update.

Best ways to earn XP in Minecraft after the 1.18 update

3) Fishing

Fishing with an enchanted fishing rod is just an all-around good activity to do in Minecraft. There's tons of good loot to be had from fishing, including enchanted books, saddles and more. Furthermore, every single item gives players XP. It's not the speediest method, but it is an easy way to get items and XP. Players can fish to kill two birds with one stone.

2) Stay up all night

Players may want to sleep when Phantoms show up, but otherwise, staying up all night is great for XP. It's dangerous, but the mobs spawn endlessly and they offer plenty of XP. As long as players can survive, this is one of the best ways to get XP quickly in Minecraft.

The 1.18 update slightly affected this, as hostile mobs will no longer spawn at anything other than a light level of zero.

1) XP farms

XP farms are the easiest way to earn a lot of XP, but they're far from actually easy. Many of them are complex and difficult, but they make XP an afterthought for players because they'll have so much. A kelp XP farm, in which dried kelp is used to smelt kelp in an endless cycle, is one of the easiest ways to start off.

