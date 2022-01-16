3 enchantments that are worth getting in Minecraft (2022)

Enchanting is one of the most important mechanics of Minecraft. It is used to imbue a piece of armor, weaponry, tool, or book with an enchantment.

Enchantments improve upon the existing abilities and features of a gear piece or book, or add some extra abilities. While some enchantments are split into different levels according to their strength and efficiency, others function as a singular entity.

While Minecraft’s early stages can be dealt with using default weapons, armor, and tools, the player faces danger at unprecedented levels as the game progresses. Enchantments become a necessity rather than a useful commodity. It is therefore crucial for players to focus on procuring an enchantment table and farm experience early on in the game.

Top 3 must-have enchanted books in Minecraft 1.18

1) Soul Speed

Soul Speed is one of the rarest enchantments in the game. It can only be obtained via bartering (1.09% chance), killing piglins (8.5% chance), and looting bastion remnants (9.8% chance). It has only one level of enchantment.

It allows players to drastically increase their walking speed when walking on soul soil or soul sand. This is ideal, as soul sand valleys are filled with skeletons and more importantly, Ghasts, that can shoot arrows and fireballs at the player from afar. The increased walking speed helps players traverse around the biome and escape all sources of danger quickly.

2) Fortune

Fortune is perhaps the most sought-after enchantments in all of Minecraft. This increases the drop chances and amount for almost every item in the game. Level 3 is the highest tier that is available in the game.

Unlike soul speed, that is a treasure of an enchantment and can only be found using certain methods inside the Nether. In the Overworld, Fortune can be obtained via traditional methods such as an enchanting table.

3) Mending

Mending is one of the most valuable enchantments in Minecraft. It allows players to restore durability or repair their weapons, tools, and armor using experience points gained from any source. Mending has only one level of enchantment.

While this enchantment comes under the umbrella of treasure enchantments, it can be obtained via an enchanting table. However, this is only possible at the maximum enchanting level i.e., the player must have at least 30 experience levels. Other sources for the “mending” enchanted book are chests and fishing. If multiple items are to be repaired, a random one is chosen.

How players can start enchanting their gear in Minecraft

To start enchanting, players must first collect a few pre-requisite materials. These, in turn, require stronger tools to obtain. Players must first collect obsidian using a diamond pickaxe, then combine a diamond with four blocks of obsidian and a boom inside a crafting table. Books can be obtained via chest loot in different structures, or by mining bookshelves.

Bookshelves are commonly found inside the huts of Librarian villagers. However, if players do not have access to the aforementioned methods of obtaining books, a crafting recipe is also available for the same. It requires three pieces of paper and one leather.

The two additional components that are required for the player to start enchanting are Lapis Lazuli and experience levels. Lapis is a blue-colored uncommon ore that basically serves as ammunition for enchanting. Players can find Lapis anywhere between Y levels 64 and -64. However, the best level to mine Lapis Lazuli is Y level 0.

