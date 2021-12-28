Top 5 differences between trading and bartering in Minecraft

The ever-expanding world of Minecraft offers a plethora of unique items and blocks. The way to obtain them varies from one to another. Most blocks can be obtained via breaking them, while many items are found in chests or dropped by mobs.

Other than traditional methods, trading and bartering are the best ways to get a variety of different resources. Players can get many items by trading and bartering with villagers and piglins, respectively.

Both trading and bartering may seem similar, but there are many differences between the two. This article showcases some of the main differences between villager trading and piglin bartering.

5 differences between Bartering and trading in Minecraft

5) Trading UI

While trading with villagers, players get to interact with the trading UI. Players can choose which item they want to buy or sell through this screen. However, bartering has no UI, and the item dropped by piglins is pretty random. Players do not get to choose which item they will receive.

4) Trading is possible in all dimensions, but bartering is not

Players can teleport villagers to the Nether or the End and trade with them freely. Some players prefer to do this as trading is not affected by the day and night cycle in other dimensions.

On the other hand, bartering is exclusively possible in the Nether. When piglins are teleported to different dimensions, they start shaking violently and turn into zombified piglins incapable of bartering.

3) Different currency

The most obvious difference is the currency required for trading and bartering. Villagers have their eyes on shiny emeralds and love to trade with them. Similar to villagers, piglins adore gold in Minecraft. Players can give them gold ingots and, in return, get various valuable items like Fire Resistance potions, glow stone dust, soul sand, etc.

2) XP

Trading with villagers is an easy way to obtain experience points in Minecraft. Many players rely on villagers to increase their XP levels rather than XP farms.

Unfortunately, this isn't the same case with piglins. Players cannot get experience points by bartering with them.

1) Automation

When it comes to getting items, trading handily beats bartering. Players can get tons of items by trading, but its only downside is that it cannot be automated. Players will have to trade items with villagers manually.

However, the bartering system can be automated pretty easily. Piglins pick any gold ingot and drop items in return, which hoppers can collect.

