3 things you didn't know about cocoa beans in Minecraft

Minecraft players are able to collect many different blocks and materials and can harvest many crops inside different biomes throughout their journey.

One of the crop types that players can harvest, and farm is cocoa beans. These special beans have a few different uses that players can employ to help themselves during their adventures within Minecraft. Here are three things that players may not have known about cocoa beans.

3 things that players didn't know about cocoa beans in Minecraft

Players can find cocoa beans located inside cocoa pods. These pods, in turn, can be found on the sides of trees located inside a jungle biome. The seeds themselves can be obtained using any tool.

Players must simply break open the pod with their hands or a tool, but using axes is the fastest way. Once broken, the cocoa pod will drop the cocoa seeds that the player can pick up and add to their inventory.

1) Cocoa pods can be planted on any jungle wood or log in Minecraft

For players who want to farm cocoa beans, the fastest way to do so is by using jungle wood. This may seem obvious when players find these cocoa pods out in the wild on naturally occurring trees. However, the logs do not have to be an actual standing tree, nor does the wood. Players can arrange the wood in any fashion they wish and plant the cocoa pods.

More details are provided below:

Cocoa pods can be planted on the sides, but not the tops or bottoms of the jungle logs or jungle wood.

The types of wood that cocoa pods can be planted on are: jungle wood, jungle logs, stripped jungle wood, and stripped jungle logs.

Only one cocoa pod can be placed on each "face" of the wood. This means there can be four different cocoa pods per wood block.

The cocoa pods do not need to be planted near water to grow.

Cocoa pods will go through three stages to reach maturity. Each stage takes an average of 5 minutes and 41 seconds to complete. This can be sped up by using bonemeal, which will make the cocoa pod speed up by one stage per bone meal consumed.

2) Dye can be made from cocoa seeds, but players can skip the step entirely if desired (Minecraft Bedrock edition)

Players may want to dye numerous different items brown, and cocoa pods are the key item to creating brown dye inside Minecraft. The good news for players on Bedrock Edition is that they do not have to take the step of using cocoa seeds and crafting them into brown dye.

For any recipe that requires brown dye, players can simply substitute a single cocoa seed in the recipe. The following items can be dyed:

Brown Balloon

Brown Bed

Brown Carpet

Brown Concrete Powder

Brown Firework Star

Brown Glow Stick

Brown Shulker Box

Brown Stained Glass

Brown Stained Glass Pane

Brown Terracotta

Brown Wool

Unfortunately for players on Minecraft Java Edition, they will still need to craft the brown dye by using one cocoa bean at a crafting table. Doing this will create one dye, and then the player can craft the recipe as normal. This saves time on Bedrock Edition, even though the actual amount of ingredients required for each crafting recipe does not change.

3) Cocoa beans can be used to help players fight hunger in Minecraft

Although players control their hunger by consuming the cocoa beans directly, players can use these beans for more than simply dying items. Cocoa beans can be used with wheat to make cookies. Here's a more detailed breakdown of what cookies do:

For the cost of two wheat and one cocoa bean, players will receive eight cookies.

Eating a single cookie will restore two hunger and 0.4 hunger saturation. This means that it will refill one icon on the hunger meter. Thanks to this, cookies can be good for snacking when players only have a bit of hunger to restore. This way, they can save their better quality food for when they need higher amounts of hunger restoration.

Players can feed cookies to parrots to kill them immediately in Java Edition. In Bedrock Edition, feeding a parrot the cookie will cause them to be inflicted with a lethal poison effect for 1000 seconds.

Though these items are not the most nutritious in the game, they can be handy in a pinch. Creating them does spawn multiple copies of the item that players can use for small amounts of hunger.

