3D biomes in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update: Everything you need know

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update part 2, which has been scheduled to release in winter 2021. One of the most exciting features coming in the 1.18 update is the cave biomes. Three new cave biomes have been revealed by Mojang: lush caves, dripstone caves and the deep dark.

Players can already try out two new cave biomes (lush caves and dripstone caves) in the experimental snapshot 2. Apart from these two, deep dark is the only cave biome about which Mojang has not revealed much information. Sculk and a new mob named warden can be found in the deep dark caves.

Aside from the caves, mountains will also receive five new sub biomes: mountain meadows, lofty peaks, snowy slopes, snow-capped peaks and mountain groves. These biomes are also present in the second experimental snapshot released by Mojang.

One thing I learned from updating carpet to 19w36a is that since now the game is supporting 3d biome layout. Cave update, Nether biomes? Who knows... Officials didn't confirmed that but didn't deny that either. That's only my suspicion. — gnembon (@gnembon_mc) September 6, 2019

Important things for players to know about 3D biomes in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

After the new cave biomes were announced at the Minecraft live 2020 event, many players wondered if the game will now have 3D biomes. 3D biomes in Minecraft are two different biomes generating on top of each other.

In a video released by Mojang, Agnes Larsson, the vanilla Minecraft game director, and Alex Sandor, the gameplay director, discuss some features about the update, one of which was 3D biomes. They revealed that 3D biomes will be a part of Minecraft in the second half of the Caves & Cliffs update.

This means that players will most likely find one cave biome generating above the other. Now that 3D biomes are going to be a part of the game, there are possibilities of biome changes in future updates. If new overworld biomes are introduced that generate above another biome, they could affect tall farm designs that are created above the surface.

I'm really curious if 3d biomes will be more simple, like will the underground biomes be divided into columns and sub columns? or will the shapes be more irregular in all x,y,z space?



or maybe we'll have to wait and see? 😎 — Luna 🌙🌟 (@lunaStellarii) June 17, 2021

Many players are also excited that the sky dimension could finally be released in a future update. The sky dimension was a planned dimension that was intended to be opposite of the Nether. It was inspired by a map type called "Floating" present in the Java indev version of the game.

Edited by Gautham Balaji