Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2: Everything confirmed so far

Caves in Minecraft have been the same for a long time, but Mojang has finally listened to their fans and released a cave update. The Caves & Cliffs update was first announced in October 2020 but was later split into two halves.

The first phase that was released includes many new items and features, but sadly, the cave biomes and cliff changes were not a part of it. Mojang has also released two experimental snapshots to test the features coming in the 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2

Goat horns

Goats were the new mobs added to version 1.17 of Minecraft, along with axolotls and glow squids. In the upcoming major Caves & Cliffs update, when a goat collides with a solid block while charging, it will drop goat horn.

A single goat can drop up to two goat horns, and there is only one known use of goat horns. When a player presses "use" while holding a goat horn, it shows the eating animation and makes the sound of a horn. It is expected that more features related to goat horns will be added.

New cave generations and biomes

The mesh caves I mentioned way back were just an approach to generating very thin long squiggly caves (noodles perhaps?), to complement the bigger fatter spaghettis. We'll see where we end up with that. — Henrik Kniberg (@henrikkniberg) February 23, 2021

As players can tell from the update's name, new cave changes are coming to Minecraft in version 1.18. Caves will also stretch down to Y-level -59 as the height of the world is being increased both upward and downward.

The new biomes include lush caves, dripstone caves and the deep dark, and the noise cave generations are named cheese, spaghetti and noodle.

Lush caves

Lush cave generations (Image via Minecraft)

As seen in the experimental snapshots, these biomes will be the safest cave biomes in the update. Players can find the newly added item, glow berries, in these caves, along with vines coming down from the ceiling.

Players can locate these biomes by looking for Azalea trees above the surface as they generate right above lush caves. They also have rooted dirt and hanging roots that generate downward until they reach the lush caves.

Dripstone caves

A naturally generated dripstone cave (Image via Minecraft)

These caves would be ideal for players to mine pointed dripstone in version 1.18, as they are filled with dripstone and pointed dripstone as stalactites and stalagmites. In experimental snapshot 2, players are also able to find many deep underwater dripstone caves.

Deep dark

Deep dark cave (Image via Minecraft wiki)

Deep dark is a mysterious cave biome that has only been seen at the Minecraft Live 2020 event. Mojang did not reveal a lot of information; however, based on what they showcased at the event, it looks like the deep dark biome has narrow and straight caves where sculk growth and The Warden can be found.

Sculk

Sculk is looking a little more blue these days... 😎 pic.twitter.com/tSQh2nvC03 — kingbdogz (@kingbdogz) November 13, 2020

Sculk are weird blocks that seem to grow in the deep dark cave biomes. As the deep dark biome is not present in any experimental snapshots or beta updates, information available about sculk is very limited.

The sculk sensor is a type of sculk block present in Minecraft version 1.17, but players can obtain it through creative mode or commands only. The sculk sensor is a redstone block that detects vibrations and emits redstone signals accordingly. This has made wireless redstone contraptions a possibility in Minecraft.

The Warden

The Warden compared to an iron golem (Image via Minecraft wiki)

As the caves in Minecraft have been the same for a long time, players are no longer scared of the mobs present in them. To make the caves a scary place to explore once again, Mojang is adding a new hostile mob in the upcoming deep dark cave biome called The Warden.

The Warden will be Minecraft's first-ever blind mob, and it will be made of sculk blocks. It has a sculk sensor-like feature on its head, which detects the players' footsteps and other vibrations.

New mountain generations and biomes

Lofty peaks mountain biome in experimental snapshot 2 (Image via Minecraft)

The world's height is being increased to 320 blocks upwards. Therefore, mountains will be taller and more significant than they currently are. Players will also get to see five new sub biomes (mountain meadows, lofty peaks, snowy slopes, snow-capped peaks and mountain groves).

The mountains in the experimental snapshot can reach up to 220 to 260 blocks in height. Cloud heights have increased from 128 to 192. Players will also get to see mobs like goats and rabbits on the mountains.

