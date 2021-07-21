Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 2 for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed 

The developers of Minecraft are hard at work to make the release of the next major Caves & Cliffs update go as smoothly as possible. To do this, Mojang have released a second Minecraft 1.18 experimental snapshot for players to try out some of the upcoming features and report any bugs they come across.

In Minecraft experimental snapshot 2, players will find new features related to world height and many changes to the mountains in the game. Interested players can download the latest experimental snapshot from the official website and test out its new features.

Players must note that worlds created in the previous versions of the game cannot be generated in the experimental snapshot, so new worlds need to be created.

A new tweaked version of the experimental snapshot for Minecraft 1.18 World Generation is here, with smoother biome placements, tweaked cave openings and much more. Check it all out in this video! https://t.co/vs4wuHtFft — slicedlime (@slicedlime) July 20, 2021

All features and changes present in Minecraft 1.18 Experimental snapshot 1 for Java Edition

List of changes compared to Minecraft Caves & Cliffs part 1:

World height and depth increased.

New mountain biomes have been added: lofty peaks, snowcapped peaks, grove, meadow, and snowy slopes. Integrated mountains, caves, and cave entrances

New cave generations have been introduced: cheese, spaghetti, and noodle caves.

The new cave biomes (lush caves, dripstone caves) will now generate naturally underground and inside mountains.

Ore distribution have been changed, and ore veins are larger.

Natural variation in terrain shape and elevation, independently from biomes.

Monsters in Minecraft will now spawn in complete darkness.

Changes compared to the experimental snapshot 1:

Biome placements are less noisy now. Microbiomes dotting the terrain are fewer in number. Biomes are a bit larger than before.

Cloud levels have been raised from 128 to 192.

Renamed mountains to extreme hills and gravelly mountains to gravelly hills.

Beaches are now wider, and in some places, there are no beaches at all.

Sheep will now spawn in meadows, and spawn rates of rabbits have been increased while donkeys' decreased.

Players will no longer be able to find blue orchids in meadows.

Swamps now generate properly instead of generating in weird places.

Ice spikes and Eroded Badlands were missing, but now they have been added.

Underground biomes interfere less with surface biomes. They can still leak out of cave entrances sometimes.

Some peaks can now reach heights of 220-260 blocks or so, but rarely.

Chances of finding large areas with flat terrain have been increased.

Monsters will now spawn in the new biomes.

Emeralds and other infested stones will now generate in the new mountain biomes.

Ore veins have been made slightly larger and more frequent.

Most structures now show up in the right biome.

The megacave entrances have been toned down a little bit and made less likely to go all the way down to the deepslate level.

Cheese caves have been made slightly smaller on average and a bit less likely to intersect the surface.

The chances of sand and gravel generating in such a way that they fall right after the world generates have been reduced.

Spawners of zombies, skeletons, spiders, and cave spiders will spawn mobs up to block-light level 11 to make them more challenging.

OK minecrafters, we've now shipped 1.18 experimental snapshot 2. Contains a bunch of tweaks and fixes thanks to all your great feedback! Take it for a spin, let us know what you think. https://t.co/l7mMKXlPWm pic.twitter.com/SwoHvuhAKO — Henrik Kniberg (@henrikkniberg) July 20, 2021

Since this is an experimental version, the game is bound to be laggy for some players, and the features shown in it may not stay the same when the Minecraft version 1.18 update comes out. Interested readers can find more information about the snapshot on the official website.

