Top 5 game-changing features coming in Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update

The season of updates just passed by, and Minecraft has received many new features and changes. The Caves & Cliffs update was first revealed at the Minecraft live 2020 event, and for a smooth release of all features, Mojang decided to divide it into two parts.

The second part of the Caves & Cliffs update is expected to be even more exciting than the Minecraft 1.17 update, as many game-changing features are planned to be introduced. Mojang has scheduled the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2 to be released in winter 2021.

Upcoming game-changing features in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs part 2

5) Sculk sensor

Sculk growth (Image via Mojang)

A couple of different sculk blocks are being introduced in the next major update, sculk sensors. The sculk sensors will be revolutionary in the world of Redstone because they can detect vibrations such as the player's footsteps.

Once the update is out, players will see sculk growth in the upcoming Deep Dark Cave biome. After detecting them, the sculk sensor will send a Redstone signal. This makes wireless Redstone contraptions a possibility in the future.

4) The Warden

Warden in a cool cave (Image via Mojang)

Initially, caving in Minecraft was a scary thing to do Minecraft, but players have gotten used to all the old mobs as nothing has changed in a long time. To make the caves a frightening place again, Mojang introduces a new hostile mob called the Warden.

The Warden is a blind hostile mob that is even bigger than an iron golem. It is made of sculk blocks, and like the sculk sensor, it can detect vibrations. Along with sculk, players will be able to find the warden in the deep dark caves.

3) World height increase

Image via Mojang

For a very long time, the build height limit was set to 256 blocks, but in the Cave & Cliffs update part 2, players will be able to place blocks up to Y level 320. The world height is also being increased downwards till Y level -64, and the caves will generate as low as Y -59.

2) Mountain generations

Image via u/Shukoloton_official on Reddit

As the world height is being increased, the mountains in version 1.18 of Minecraft can generate up to 256 blocks high. This will change how players travel through the mountain biomes and explore the world in Minecraft. Many mobs will spawn on top of these mountains, such as the goats.

1) New cave biomes

Lush caves (Image via u/Realcoolpal on Reddit)

Minecrafters have been craving a cave update for a very long time, and Mojang has finally listened to them. Lush, dripstone, and deep dark are the new cave biomes which the players can explore. This will bring many new changes in the playstyle of Minecrafters that enjoy mining and caving.

