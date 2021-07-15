Minecraft 1.18 update Java Edition snapshots: Everything we know so far

Minecraft 1.18 update, named Caves and Cliffs Part 2, has been announced to be releasing towards the end of the year. It is the biggest update in Minecraft's history.

The world generation changes in Caves and Cliffs were so massive that the developers had to split the update into two parts. The second part of Caves and Cliffs changes the entire overworld in Minecraft. Everything about the overworld, such as caves, mountains, natural terrain generation, ore formation, and more, will change in the 1.18 update.

It has been a month since the release of part one of the Caves and Cliffs update. Java Edition has already released a 1.17.1 update to fix bugs and crashes. As a result, fans are expecting snapshots for 1.18 to release soon.

Minecraft 1.18 update Java Edition snapshots

Behind their backs, Mojang was already working on a 1.18 snapshot and released it just a couple of days ago. However, this snapshot is quite different from the usual snapshots they release.

Mojang has released an experimental snapshot of Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs part two. However, players cannot find this snapshot in the "Snapshots" section of the Minecraft launcher.

Players will have to download the snapshot to their computers manually. Interested players can download the snapshot from here. It is a ZIP file which has to be unpacked in the version folder of Minecraft. After unpacking, players will have to launch the version from the launcher.

Features in Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 1

The Minecraft 1.18 update is completely changing the overworld, as can be seen in the experimental snapshot. Mojang has added the much-awaited mountain biomes in this snapshot. Players can find five new mountain biomes in the 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 1.

Just wow! This river looks so very neat with huge underwater caves! 😍#MCMShare #MinecraftBedrockBeta pic.twitter.com/W7MJYvRVXh — 🏔️ Minecraft News ⛏️ (@_MCNews_UA_EN_) July 15, 2021

Along with mountains, Mojang has also implemented lush caves and dripstone caves. These caves were already available as a single-biome world in the 1.17 version. Now players can find lush caves and dripstone caves generating naturally in the overworld.

When will regular snapshots release for 1.18?

Fans can expect snapshots for 1.18 to be released in September. The first few snapshots will probably implement features added in the experimental snapshot. The 1.18 Experimental Snapshot was released early to get feedback from the Minecraft community.

Hmmm. No maybe that's overdoing it a bit. pic.twitter.com/K89ZU7XGq8 — Henrik Kniberg (@henrikkniberg) July 15, 2021

The experimental snapshot has many issues with world generation. No need to worry though, as Mojang will definitely fix the problems in future 1.18 snapshots.

Read: Minecraft 1.18 update Snapshots release date revealed

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Click here!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod