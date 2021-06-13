When will Minecraft 1.18 update release for Bedrock, Java & Pocket Edition? Everything we know so far

The first part of one of the most significant update in the history of Minecraft has been released by Mojang, leaving the players curious about the other half.

As so many new changes have been made in the latest update, everyone is even more thrilled and elevated about the version 1.18 of the game, which is going to be the second phase of the Caves & Cliffs update.

Like the 1.16 and 1.17 updates, the 1.18 version will bring major changes and numerous new features including a new block named Sculk block and a new mob called the Warden.

Everything we know about the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update

Update release date?

Mojang has decided to release the second half of the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update in late 2021.

The update will be released for both Java and Bedrock editions of Minecraft so that all players can enjoy the update without having to wait longer than the other platforms.

Known features and additions coming in the Minecraft 1.18 update

Sculk Block

Sculk sensor (Image via Minecon 2020)

This new item will be generated in the new cave biomes called the deep dark biome. One of the sculk blocks is called sculk sensor. The sculk sensor can detect vibrations around it to a specific range and emit a Redstone signal. The vibrations could come from many things, for example, footsteps or an arrow hitting the ground.

This new block has intrigued Redstone engineers about the future of Redstone and how wireless redstone contraptions can now be made possible using the sculk sensors. The sculk sensors will not detect vibrations if there is a wool block between the sensor and the player or item causing the vibrations.

New mob

Even after the addition of three new mobs in the first part of the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, Mojang has saved one more mob for its players. But this new mob is nothing like the mobs added in 1.17, and will be spine-chilling for players wandering in the deep dark caves as it spawns in that biome.

A warden attacking the player (Image via Minecon 2020)

The Warden is going to be the first-ever blind mob in Minecraft. Just like the sculk blocks, the Warden can sense vibrations, and based on what we've seen from the Minecon 2020, the Warden seems to be hostile towards the player as long as it can sense its footsteps.

Luckily, the players can avoid a terrifying battle with the Warden as long as they hide their footsteps by sneaking. If they find a warden in the deep dark, they can divert it by throwing projectiles like snowballs and arrows, as the warden can sense the vibrations of these projectiles hitting the ground. The Warden is an incredibly strong mob with a total health of 15 hearts and can bring a player with full netherite armor's health down to 3 and a half hearts in a single blow.

New world generation changes

Two new Cave changes will be introduced to Minecraft with the Caves & Cliffs update part 2.

Deep Dark Biome

Mojang has not revealed much information about this new cave biome apart from what they have shown in the Minecon 2020 live stream. The new mob called Warden will spawn, the new sculk blocks can also be found in this biome and this biome also contains deepslate. This biome may have candles.

Mesh Caves

Mesh caves aren’t a biome btw. They are just a type of cave. — Henrik Kniberg (@henrikkniberg) November 29, 2020

Mesh Caves is not a new biome but a specific type of cave coming in the update. Henrik Kniberg, a game developer and designer for Minecraft, confirmed the existence of this type of cave on Twitter. These caves are going to be thin and long, and therefore Henrik Kniberg called them noodle-like caves on Twitter.

Edited by Gautham Balaji