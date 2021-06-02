Azalea in Minecraft 1.17 update: Everything players need to know

The Minecraft 1.17 update is just around the corner, and players are looking forward to experiencing all the new features that it will bring to the game.

The update is expected to add new and improved caves, additional mobs, light changes, and much more to Minecraft. New Azalea leaves and trees will also be introduced with this update.

A sneak peek of the Azalea plant was seen at Minecraft Live back in 2020. In this article, players will take a look at what the Azalea plant is and what it can be used for in the new update.

What is the new Azalea plant in Minecraft 1.17?

Azalea is a new plant in Minecraft that players will see exclusively in the 1.17 update. It will be a decorative type of block in the game.

There will be different variants of the Azalea. These different variants include flowering Azalea ( the flowering type of Azalea), Azalea trees, Azalea leaves, and flowering Azalea leaves. All of these plants will grow naturally around the Minecraft world.

Azalea trees spawn in empty spaces above lush caves. They are the only plants in Minecraft that generate subterranean roots. Players can grow these trees themselves by placing bonemeal on an Azalea or flowering Azalea.

Azalea and flowering Azalea will also grow into Azalea trees when placed on dirt, rooted dirt, farmland, pozdol, moss, grass blocks, and coarse dirt.

Players can also use Azalea as fuel inside furnaces. One Azalea can be used to smelt 0.5 items. Players can also place this plant on fences for decoration or use it for bee nests.

How to mine Azalea in Minecraft

Azalea trees generate on empty spaces above lush caves in Minecraft

To mine Azalea in Minecraft, players will need to use shears. If it is mined with anything other than shears, there is only a 5% chance of the Azalea dropping.

Players will need to mine the Azalea leaves for the plant to drop. Rooted dirt can be harvested using any tool, even the player's hands.

