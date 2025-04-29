4 best Minecraft mods for creative players

Minecraft has all kinds of mods that add various third-party features like new blocks, items, sounds, in-game mechanics, and more. Over the years, the community has created almost every type of mod imaginable. Most of these mods target more creative players, who either build new structures or create more technical contraptions.
Here are some of the best Minecraft mods to try for more creative players.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
4 great mods for creative Minecraft players
1) Create
The Create mod adds lots of machines to carry out various tasks in Minecraft. It adds building, decorating, and automation features to the game, using a new mechanical and rotating power system. It adds more detailed engineering and automation mechanics, enabling players to construct all kinds of contraptions.
Any fan of making redstone contraptions and farms will be delighted to try out Create, as it takes machinery and automation to another level in Minecraft.
The mod adds blocks like cogwheel, shafts, mechanical press, mechanical drill, deployer, mechanical arm, and lots of other blocks, that can be combined with each other in unique ways to automate an operation.
2) Supplementaries
Supplementaries is a highly popular mod that adds many new blocks and items to Minecraft, both functional and decorative. Blocks like candle holders, globe, hourglass, new lanterns, etc, come under decorations. Other blocks, like cog block, crystal display, speaker block, turn table, crank, etc., are functional redstone blocks added by the mod.
This mod has a long and extensive list of features it adds to Minecraft, so much so that it has been used in hundreds of modpacks.
3) Applied Energistics 2
Applied Energistics 2 is a technology mod that adds numerous new blocks, buses, and cables to Minecraft. The term "buses" in this context refers to a path for data to travel, such as the "bus" in a Universal Serial Bus (USB) drive. The game's objects are transformed into "energy" or data that can be stored on drives.
Essentially, the blocks transform in-game items into data that can be saved on drives since the mod claims to use blocks to transform "matter" into "energy" and vice versa. The items and the data are referred to as "matter" and "energy" accordingly.
Additionally, the mod has a feature called "Auto-Crafting" that allows players to automate the crafting process, eliminating the need for them to manually arrange various items on the crafting table and create things. Of course, this feature has now been officially added to the game with the crafter block.
Like so, Applied Energistics have various blocks from which players can create extensive and efficient storage reserves for items in Minecraft.
4) MrCrayfish's Furniture Refurbished
As the name clearly suggests, MrCrayFish's Furniture mod adds a variety of interior and exterior furnishing blocks. This can range from couches, cupboards, chairs, tables, drawers, carpets, and even electrical home appliances like microwaves, TVs, fridges, etc.
Avid builders in Minecraft will love using this mod to add all kinds of furniture to their structures.
This is a refurbished version of the mod, which is much newer than previous ones. Despite it being new, it has over 13,000,000 downloads from CurseForge simply because of its massive popularity in the community.
