4 best changes coming in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update is just around the corner, and players are excited to get their hands on this build. It is set to introduce an array of features, such as the much-awaited flat world biomes and major UI changes. Additionally, players can also expect an array of changes and bug resolutions to improve the gameplay experience.

Here are the 4 best changes set to arrive in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update.

Block updates and other best changes coming in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update

1) Updates to blocks, mobs, and items

The elytra's use with rockets receives major changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As part of the changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update, a host of blocks have been updated to reflect the same random offset range and values as Java Edition, further improving the parity between both editions.

Here are all the blocks that have been updated:

Flowers

Bamboo

Hanging Roots

Mangrove Propagule

Nether Sprouts

Coral Fans

coral plants

Double-tall plants

Pointed Dripstone

Tall Grass

Dry Grass

Additionally, the update also makes modifications to mobs, reverting a change that had resulted in the despawning of the invincible pet mobs. However, it must be noted that mobs in worlds opened during Preview may have despawned, but players updating to the 1.21.70 release should not be affected by this issue.

The elytra is one of the most important items in the game that allows players to soar and glide across the world with ease. As part of the update, the elytra has received a small change so that while gliding, using a firework will only be used as a boost, even if it is placed on a block.

2) Realms changes

Realms is receiving major new features that will allow players to choose their datacenter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update, Realms will feature a new Advanced tab, allowing players to select their preferred datacenter region to host the gameplay server. They can either choose the best option automatically or choose their preferred location manually.

Additionally, the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update will also display messages while joining a Realm to indicate which server the session has been assigned to. This makes it significantly easier for players to fine-tune their choices. Realms is one of the most popular sections of the game for multiplayer sessions, so these quality of life changes are a major improvement.

3) World Generation Changes

There are several changes to the world generation as part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As for world generation, data-driven jigsaw structures have been put behind the experimental toggle as part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update. This will allow players to experience these new changes if they wish to. This gives players a choice, allowing them to better customise their gameplay.

On the other hand, trail ruins are generated at the same location in Old Growth Birch Forests between Java and Bedrock on the same world seed. This is a major step towards parity for players who wish to use the same seed across different editions.

4) UI and gameplay improvements

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update introduces a major overhaul to the game's UI (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update will institute several changes to the UI and gameplay, allowing players to enjoy the game seamlessly. Console platforms will have the ability to enable the Filter Profanity toggle, ensuring that gameplay is safer for gamers, especially children.

The update will also prevent the main menu background rotation when entering the new player flow. This will also be added for logo text movement when the screen animations option is disabled, offering players more control over the graphics settings. It will also remove access to virtual and mixed reality gameplay as part of the sunsetting announcement.

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update will also allow for the automatic clearing of the game's download cache on startup if it detects that it is running out of space. It will also add a modal to handle Not Enough Disc Space error in the Edit World screen, Resource Packs tab, allowing players to better understand the issues they are facing.

As part of the improvements to the gameplay experience, the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update will also add a "Manage Storage" button if a download fails due to a lack of space. It will also be accompanied by instructions on what needs to be cleared. An additional "Clear Download Cache" button for storage will be added as well, allowing the clearing of files that are stuck due to an error during download.

As part of the UI changes, the friends drawer status has been updated to reflect if a friend is playing in the same world as a player. This makes it significantly easier for gamers to invite their friends during active sessions and play together.

