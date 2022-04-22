4 best Minecraft resource packs to reduce lag (2022)

Minecraft, as many of its players may know, is not a fully optimized game. It's not intended to be, so it's not malpractice on the part of the developers, it's just not supposed to be like other modern games. This especially translates to the game's graphics, which are decidedly "worse" than modern counterparts that prioritize appealing visuals.

However, one thing that Mojang does allow players to do freely is customize the game itself, including the graphics. Mods can be used to achieve this and on Bedrock Edition, there are two different ways to change the game, Behavior packs and resource packs.

Resource packs change the way the game looks, which can be for better or worse. Some of them can even change the game's FPS and reduce the overall lag. This article will list a few good resource packs to minimize lag in the game.

Best Minecraft resource packs to reduce lag

4) MoreFPSPack

MoreFPSPack (Image via Minecraft Resource Packs)

Much like its name suggests, this resource pack is purely designed to reduce lag. It prioritizes having more frames per second, which can help even the slowest of computers run a little faster, and does so by keeping everything minimal. With the pack featuring simpler textures to load, the game runs much smoother and faster in general.

3) Mythic Texture Pack

Many FPS boosting packs prioritize FPS over actual textures. Normally, this is fine, because the end goal of these texture packs is to reduce lag. However, the Mythic Texture Pack doesn't achieve such results at the expense of textures. Players interested in an authentic experience can use this pack to get decent FPS and good textures simultaneously.

2) 8x8 Boosting Texture Pack

8x8 Boosting Texture Pack (Image via Planet Minecraft)

The 8x8 Boosting Texture Pack is the perfect pack for players who don't want to mess with the textures too much. Minecraft has a classic feel and the graphics are a huge part of that. With this texture pack, gamers can feel like they're still playing the game while also optimizing the FPS to reduce lag.

1) Optimizer+ PE (Boost FPS)

As the name suggests, this texture pack is optimized for Minecraft Pocket Edition and is one of the best overall. It features 'old water,' which significantly boosts any system's FPS. Additionally, clouds in the game remain in 2D, further reducing lag. Furthermore, there are no particles in this pack, easily reducing the amount of memory needed. All in all, this resource pack does a great job of reducing lag and improving FPS.

