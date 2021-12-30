4 best Minecraft sky build designs of 2021

Minecraft players try all sorts of different builds: mansions, simple houses, underground bases and so much more. There's a ton of different types of bases to build in the game, and one of the most tricky is a sky base. A sky base is dangerous and difficult to build because players can't fly in Survival mode. Still, they remain one of the most popular builds in the game, so here are a few designs players like to use.

Minecraft sky base ideas players love to use

4) Tower design

A sky base doesn't necessarily have to be suspended in midair. It does have to be up there, but it doesn't have to be disconnected from the ground. A massive tower with either a huge staircase or a ladder all the way up certainly counts. It's an easier one to pull off, so tons of Minecraft players put this design to good use.

Giant towers are great sky bases to try out (Image via Minecraft)

3) Water tunnel

Another easy skybase to build is one with a water tunnel to the top. This can get tricky because players will essentially have to swim to the top, but it's a really good way to get up there. This allows it to be disconnected from the ground (sort of) and can be perfectly accessible.

2) Giant platform

Building a base often includes several other buildings, a garden and so much more. Doing all of that on a sky build would require a lot of space, so building a giant platform is the best way to make sure everything is off the ground.

Sky bases can be as big as needed (Image via Minecraft)

1) Skyblock

Skyblock is one of the most fun and difficult modes that Minecraft has. It's the most simplistic base and it has very little space. However, that's the fun part. Making a tiny sky base and living off of that is a challenge, and it's obviously something Minecraft players love. Skyblock is one of the most popular map types and it's another good sky base design.

Which of these is the best?

