4 best ores for beginners in Minecraft

Mining is a core gameplay feature in Minecraft. When new players first enter the sandbox title's world, they might be clueless about what to do. However, they will soon realize that gathering resources is the name of the game in the beginning. While getting wood blocks and other flora is simple, things might get tricky as they start exploring caves. They will find a lot of different stone blocks, including ores that they will try to mine.

This article lists four resources that are extremely useful for beginners.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 4 great ores beginners should find in Minecraft

1) Coal

Coal is an important earth mineral (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Coal is one of the most important minerals that Minecraft beginners can mine. It is found at almost every Y level and can be mined with a stone pickaxe or above.

Coal is the primary fuel beginners use in furnaces to smelt items. One coal ore can drop one coal if mined with an unenchanted pickaxe. One coal item can smelt up to eight items in a normal furnace.

Coal is also important since it is needed to craft torches, which both beginners and experts use frequently.

Coal ore is most commonly found at Y level 96. It is also consistently common above Y level 136.

2) Iron

Iron is arguably the most important earth mineral in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Iron is the first major earth mineral that beginners should try to obtain in Minecraft. It can be used to craft tools, weapons, and a player's first set of proper armor.

After obtaining iron, beginners can feel more confident entering larger caves and fighting stronger enemies. Iron can also be used to craft items like an anvil, bucket, rails, etc.

Iron is so important for every player that some even create iron farms using villagers and iron golems. Even when beginners progress and obtain diamonds and netherite, they will continue to feel the need for iron.

Iron is most commonly found at Y level 232. Between Y level -8 and -56, the game generates massive iron ore veins that rarely form. Mining these veins can yield stacks of raw iron.

3) Copper

Copper can be a great and decent building block (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Copper is a common earth mineral that beginners will quickly find after entering a new world in Minecraft. At least for new players, it is a great building block that can be used to craft doors, trapdoors, blocks, slabs, grates, and more. Hence, players do not need to mine stones; they can build their first base using normal planks and cobblestones.

Copper can also be used to craft useful tools like brushes, lightning rods, and spyglasses. However, it is worth mentioning that copper is not as useful as coal and iron.

Copper is most commonly found at Y level 48. Copper veins can also form between Y level 48 and 0. Copper ore is slightly more common in the Dripstone Caves biome.

4) Diamond

Diamonds are one of the strongest earth minerals to craft tools, weapons, and armor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The most important ore that beginners should find as soon as possible is arguably diamonds.

Diamonds are rare earth minerals that are found deep in the Overworld's underground. When players upgrade from iron to diamonds, the durability of their tools, weapons, and armor increases massively.

After making diamond gear, beginners will feel even more confident entering more dangerous places in the game. Diamonds are strong enough to protect players from stronger attacks and damage that they might encounter in the Nether.

Diamonds are most commonly found at around Y level -56, but even then, they are rare to find. The best way to get diamonds is by branch mining at that Y level.

