Minecraft netherite tool guide: All you need to know

Netherite is the strongest material in Minecraft that can be used to craft tools, weapons, and armor. It was added in 2020 with the Nether update — diamonds being the strongest material in the game before it. Netherite offers more durability than diamonds and also offers knockback resistance and more armor toughness. As mentioned, all the tools, weapons, and armor sets can be made of netherite.

Here is a short guide on how to create every netherite tool in Minecraft.

Steps to crafting every netherite tool in Minecraft

1) Resources required

There will be a lot of resources needed to create netherite tools (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You will have to grind quite a lot in Minecraft in order to make a full set of netherite tools.

You will need lots of diamonds to create a full set of diamond tools. This is because one netherite ingot needs to be applied to a diamond gear to convert it into netherite gear. Furthermore, diamonds will be needed to duplicate the netherite upgrade smithing template that you need to obtain.

Then, you will need at least one netherite upgrade smithing template item. This item is now necessary if you want to upgrade from diamond to netherite on a smithing table. This smithing template can only be found in Bastion Remnants. Hence, you need to carefully explore the structure in the Nether and find the required item from one of the chests.

The netherite upgrade smithing template has a 10% chance of generating chest loot in a normal chest. The only chest that will 100% generate the table is the treasure chest, which is extremely rare.

Lastly, you need to mine in the Nether at Y level 15 to find ancient debris blocks. In Minecraft, netherite is not found naturally as a direct ore block. You need to first find the ancient debris blocks to make netherite ingot.

2) Convert ancient debris to netherite

Smelt ancient debris and combine netherite scraps with gold ingots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After getting the ancient debris, you need to smelt them to extract netherite scraps. Four of these scraps then need to be combined with four gold ingots to create one netherite ingot. This means that you need four ancient debris blocks to create one netherite ingot. To create a full set of netherite tools, you will need 16 ancient debris blocks.

3) Duplicate netherite upgrade smithing template

Duplicate netherite upgrade smithing template (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

While creating netherite ingots, you can also work on duplicating the netherite upgrade smithing template. Even if you find one of these items, it is enough as long as you have ample diamonds and netherrack blocks to duplicate them.

As shown in the picture above, this particular smithing template can be duplicated using seven diamonds and one netherrack block. To make four of them, you will need 21 diamonds and three netherrack blocks.

The reason why duplicating them is so important is because one smithing template gets used with one upgrade, and finding them is extremely hard.

4) Create netherite tools with gathered resources

Smithing template, netherite ingot, and diamond tools can be placed on the smithing template to create netherite tools (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Finally, with all the items in your possession, you will be ready to create netherite tools. You need to place the netherite upgrade smithing template, diamond tools, and netherite ingots on the smithing template to convert each to netherite.

If you have all the resources, you will successfully create a full set of netherite tools in Minecraft.

