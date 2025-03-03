4 best mob Easter eggs in Minecraft

Mojang Studios has constantly added new features to Minecraft since 2011. Along with this, the Swedish game developer has also included various Easter eggs to the sandbox for players to find. Some may appear in the game's splash screen, while others can be found in a world.

There are many fun Minecraft Easter eggs related to mobs, some of which have been listed in this article.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 4 great mob-related Easter eggs in Minecraft

1) Naming vindicator 'Johnny'

The Johnny nametag makes a vindicator attack every mob (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Vindicators are hostile mobs that will run towards players with an iron axe. These mobs dwell in the Woodland Mansion and can also arrive in village raids. Although they don't attack other mobs aside from players, there is an Easter egg that makes them go berserk.

If a name tag named 'Johnny' is placed on a vindicator, the mob will become hostile towards all other entities around it – including players. The only mobs it will not attack are illagers, ghasts, zoglins, and agents.

This behavior is a clear reference to the well-known movie The Shining, in which Jack Nicholson's character, Johnny, gradually loses his sanity and starts chasing his own wife with an axe.

2) Naming any mob 'Dinnerbone'

Dinnerbone will make any mob turn upside down (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

One of the most well-known Easter eggs in the game is naming any mob 'Dinnerbone'. The moment a name tag with 'Dinnerbone' is applied to any entity, it will turn upside down. Even when in this state, the entity will walk and climb blocks normally, but their legs will be in the air while the rest of the body will be on or under the ground.

When it is applied to a ridable mob, players can ride the mod, but they will see its legs moving in first person rather than its head.

This Easter egg comes courtesy of Nathan Adams, a Mojang engineer who is also known as 'Dinnerbone.' He created this and added it as a feature in Java Edition 1.6.

3) Naming sheep 'jeb_'

'Jeb_' name on a sheep will apply a rainbow effect on its wool (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Another interesting Easter egg is naming any sheep 'jeb_' using a name tag. When a sheep is named 'jeb_', its wool color will cycle through every color like a rainbow effect. However, when this sheep is sheared, players will get the original colored wool blocks and not the colored one.

This Easter egg was added by Jens Bergensten, the lead creative designer for both Java and Bedrock Edition. Jeb is essentially Jens' nickname, which has become a popular name in the community.

4) Skeletons and Zombies during Halloween

Zombies and skeletons with carved pumpkins or Jack O' Lantern blocks on them (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft also has yearly Easter eggs that automatically activate and deactivate in the game during a certain period of time. For example, during Halloween, skeletons and zombies will occasionally spawn with carved pumpkins and Jack O' Lantern blocks on them. This Halloween Easter egg occurs on October 31 every year.

They have a 22.5% chance of spawning with a carved pumpkin and a 1.5% chance of spawning with a Jack O' Lantern.

