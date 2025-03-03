4 best Minecraft mods to help you save time

Although Minecraft might appear to be quite simple at first glance, it has several activities that can take a long time to perform, especially when it comes to grinding or figuring out certain game mechanics. Finding structures, traveling in the world, and even figuring out the correct crafting recipe can take up a lot of your time. Thankfully, the game supports all kinds of mods, including those that can save you time.

Here is a list of some great time-saving mods in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 4 great time-saving Minecraft mods

1) Nature's Compass

Nature's Compass adds a special compass that can find any biome (Image via CurseForge/Chaosyr)

Finding new biomes in Minecraft can be fun at first, but looking for a specific one can get quite frustrating and time-consuming, especially if the world generation isn't in your favor. This is where the Nature's Compass mod comes in handy.

This mod adds a special compass that can be configured to point toward a specific biome. You can simply hold the compass and walk toward wherever it is pointing to find that exact biome quickly.

2) Explorer's Compass

Explorer's Compass adds a special compass that can point towards any structure (Image via CurseForge/Chaosyr)

Similar to the Nature's Compass mechanic, the Explorer's Compass is also a great mod that adds a new compass with the ability to find any structure. You simply need to open its settings and select a structure for it to point toward.

The mod will also show the status of the compass, the structure it is pointing towards, the coordinates of the structure, and the distance it will take you to reach it.

3) TreeTimber

The Timber mod allows players to automatically chop the entire tree by just chopping one block of log (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

When you chop down a tree in Minecraft, you need to mine every single wood log block to get the most amount of wood out of one tree. However, when you are working on large projects and need lots of wood quickly, having to chop down each log block can feel time-consuming.

This is where the TreeTimber mod comes in handy. It allows players to chop down an entire tree simply by chopping one log block from it. If one block is chopped, the rest break instantly, become items, and drop to the ground. This feature is not only realistic but will save you a lot of time while gathering wood.

It is worth mentioning that loads of modders have created the Timber mod that offers almost the same set of features. The original creator of the mod was TehKrush, who created Timber back in 2010. The mod that is mentioned in this list is new and can be downloaded from the 1.21.4 game version.

4) Just Enough Items (JEI)

JEI is an extremely popular mod that shows the crafting and smelting recipes of all items under one GUI (Image via CurseForge/mezz)

Just Enough Items is one of the most downloaded Minecraft mods ever created, with over 411,000,000 downloads from the CurseForge website alone. This mod can save massive amounts of time if you have a hard time remembering all the crafting and smelting recipes.

Being a sandbox game, crafting and smelting items is an essential part of the experience. However, learning every single recipe can be time-consuming and confusing.

Just Enough Items completely changes the GUIs of functional blocks, making them more intuitive. It also adds a list of all the blocks and items available in the game, allowing players to select any one to find out how it can be used in every recipe.

