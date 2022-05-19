4 best pirate ship designs in Minecraft

If it can be thought of, it can be built in Minecraft. That's the true beauty of the game and a big reason why it still has such a large, devoted player base 13 years after its initial release; the creative building aspect is a huge pull for a lot of players.

One of the coolest things to build in the game has to be a pirate ship. There are quite a few different ways to do this, similar to many other builds. Each ship build has its own charms, but there are a few builds that are regarded as more visually appealing than others.

With that in mind, here are a few cool designs players should consider for their next pirate ship build.

Here are some of the best pirate ship ideas for Minecraft players

4) Simple ship

Simple ship design (Image via Pinterest)

A simple pirate ship can be created with very few materials. Barrels, wooden planks, fence posts, banners, slabs, levers, lecterns, and signs can go into making one of these ships. The simple design pictured above requires very few items, but it looks great and will take a lot less time than building other, larger ships.

3) LEGO ship

Building Toys @BuildingToys1 LEGO 21152 Minecraft Pirate Ship Adventure 386 Pcs Alex Pirate Zombie Figures ebay.com/itm/1752771649… eBay LEGO 21152 Minecraft Pirate Ship Adventure 386 Pcs Alex Pirate Zombie Figures ebay.com/itm/1752771649… eBay https://t.co/SoOR4dyiij

The LEGO Minecraft ship is a bit of a challenge to pull off. It requires a lot more items than the previous design, and the only guide an individual can use is the picture above or the built LEGO statue.

Players really only need to have the basic elements to make the design work on a fundamental level. And for the rest of the ship, they'll need red and white flags with a black skull banner and wooden blocks.

2) The Black Pearl

There is arguably no more infamous pirate ship than the Black Pearl from the iconic movie Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. It is instantly recognizable and one of the most iconic ships ever, even nearly 20 years after the movie debuted.

Building it in Minecraft is no easy feat. The ship is huge and very detailed. Even if players opt to go for a simpler version, one thing sets it apart: the black sails. These sails are known by everyone on the sea and on land and are an easy way to make the Black Pearl without building the entire thing.

1) Shipwreck

Minecraft @Minecraft Bedrock players, it’s your turn! Your flagship has run ashore – will you explore the terracotta badlands, forage through the taiga forests, or try your luck in the nearby desert?



Use seed -1187518720, and share your shipwreck survival strategies in the replies below! Bedrock players, it’s your turn! Your flagship has run ashore – will you explore the terracotta badlands, forage through the taiga forests, or try your luck in the nearby desert?Use seed -1187518720, and share your shipwreck survival strategies in the replies below! https://t.co/6Bj4LoKOqI

Some Minecraft shipwrecks are more fully formed than others. Sometimes they're just a hull of a ship. Other times they have masts and everything else generally found on a ship. This depends on the world generation, ultimately. However, any type of shipwreck can be used to make a pirate ship. All that players have to do is fill in the blanks.

The challenge is that shipwrecks are usually underwater. They can occasionally spawn on land, but that is incredibly rare. This will require Creative mode or a lot of Potions of Water Breathing.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh