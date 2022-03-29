4 best stylish house designs in Minecraft

There are plenty of different ways to build in Minecraft. Some players prioritize practicality while others go for style and flair. The latter leads to some pretty impressive builds most of the time.

Making a build stylish or pretty doesn't have to be a challenge, either. Sometimes a few simple additions can take a normal house and turn it into something more. Here are the best ways to do that.

Simple ways to make stylish house designs in Minecraft

4) Driveway

Adding a driveway to a house isn't terribly difficult. It doesn't have to be long and it doesn't need to be complex, either. A simple driveway with some trees or plants on the side leading up to the house is one of the simplest ways to make any build more stylish. The addition of fountains (more on that later) can also take it up a notch.

3) Two stories

It's not impossible to make stylish builds with one story, but it is a lot easier to do it with two stories. Most of the most stylish homes in the real world have multiple stories so that logic extends to Minecraft. Making two stories isn't difficult, either, as it just requires building on top of the existing base.

The dimensions do need to be right, which can be a challenge. However, aside from that, it's pretty easy and makes a house instantly look better. Bigger isn't always better, but in this case, it is more stylish.

2) Stained glass windows

Stained glass (Image via SethBling on YouTube)

It is downright impossible to make actual stained glass windows. Without making the house absolutely massive, a design can't really be done. However, a pattern can still be done.

Using different colors of glass blocks or glass panes can instantly make any house significantly more stylish. They're easy to craft, too, since they only require sand, fuel and dye (many of which are made from different Minecraft flowers).

1) Fountains

As mentioned, driveways make almost any Minecraft house more stylish. The best way to make that driveway, and by extension the entire build, more stylish is to add a fountain in the middle. A driveway that has plants alongside it that leads to a circle with a fountain in front of the house is just breathtaking.

They're not difficult to make either. Slabs will stop the water and then a source block of water can be placed in the middle and it will flow endlessly.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

