5 easiest structures to build in Minecraft (2021)

Building is an important mechanic in Minecraft. It provides players with endless opportunities when it comes to constructing a physical representation of the house of their dreams. Minecraft’s sandbox world is infinite and allows players to build to their heart’s content.

Players can build a plethora of structures in Minecraft. From huge castles and mansions to figures of dragons and other mystical creatures, building is all about showcasing one’s creativity and imagination. Listed below are the easiest structures players can build in Minecraft.

Simplest structures to build in Minecraft

5) Fountain

Fountains are some of the most simple builds in Minecraft, which are commonly found in villages. All players need is a few blocks, rudimentary tools, and a water bucket to build this structure. The simplicity of this build does not deter it from looking aesthetically pleasing and makes it fit every surrounding.

4) Treehouse

Treehouses are beautiful and easy to build (Image via Typface on YouTube)

Treehouses are convenient to build as trees are readily available to the player at almost every spawn or near spawn. Leaves can be cleared easily to make space for the build, and using shears can help collect leaves for further decoration. Ladders can be used to enter and exit the structure.

3) Water elevator

Water elevators are quite convenient (Image via Farzy on YouTube)

One of the most widely used structures in Minecraft is also one of the simplest to build. However, it does require a trip into the Nether to collect a block of soul sand and a magma block, which are both essential for this build. Apart from that, some kelp and water will do the trick.

Players can learn how to build a water elevator here.

2) Statue

Statues can be built in many different styles (Image via u/Goldrobin on Reddit)

Statues are some of the most creative builds in the game. They can be modeled after anything the players want and thus can be incredibly personalized and meaningful. From the statue of a witch to a gargoyle, statues mostly require a specific type of block to build. Minecraft, thankfully, has a vast number of blocks, so selecting among them should not be a problem.

Players can read about some cool statue ideas here.

1) Swimming pool

A swimming pool in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Swimming pools add a touch of luxury to a player’s base or house build. The easiest way to build a swimming pool is to dig a space out of the ground and fill it with water. Players can use different blocks to beautify and decorate it, like quartz and concrete.

Players can learn how to build a swimming pool here.

Building is one of the core principles of Minecraft. While many structures require patience, time, and a ton of resources, the aforementioned builds are simple and less time-consuming.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

