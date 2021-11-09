Top 5 statue build ideas in Minecraft

Building is one of the core mechanics of Minecraft. Whether it is a small shack for emergency shelter or an extensive and detailed structure like a castle, buildings are used everywhere.

Statues are uncommon, yet impressively built in Minecraft. They can be a personification of the creator or signify something meaningful to them. Statues can also serve as add-ons to larger builds like castles. This article lists some of the best build ideas for statues in Minecraft.

Statues in Minecraft: 5 of the best build ideas

5) Villager

A villager statue in Minecraft (Image via Goldrobin on YouTube)

This is a fairly simple statue build. Villagers in grassy and forest biome villages are dressed in brown, which resembles the color of wooden planks and logs. These common resources can be used to build this statue, along with blocks like wool and sandstone. It's apt to build a statue like this near a village, overlooking its residents.

4) Poseidon

A statue of Poseidon in Minecraft (Image via u/I_Am_Not_Snowden on Reddit)

This statue is based on Poseidon, the Greek God of the seas. It can be made using prismarine and other blue or aqua-colored blocks to match the water/sea theme. The build also contains a trident, like Poseidon’s own trident. Tridents are also a major weapon in Minecraft, so the build fits the theme of the game itself. Additionally, sea lanterns can be used in the build to beautify and brighten it.

3) Diamond Pickaxe

A Diamond pickaxe statue (Image via TSMC - Minecraft on YouTube)

This fairly simple build involves constructing a diamond pickaxe, as pictured in vanilla Minecraft. The handle can use different types of wooden planks and the pick can use blue wool or concrete to make it look smooth and realistic. Similar builds can be done for other tools and weapons like swords and axes in the game.

2) Horse Arches

Horse arches in Minecraft (Image via Pinterest)

This grand statue build involves two rearing horses facing each other, forming a huge archway. These arches can be used as a gateway to a castle or a mansion, or can even be built individually. They can replace structures like pillars and gargoyles, and add grandeur to the player’s build.

1) Witch

This build involves constructing a witch from Minecraft. It can be built with blocks as simple as mossy cobblestone and tinted glass to represent the essence of magic coming out of the staff. The witch build is fairly easy to to carry out, and just needs some specific angles to be covered. A staff can also be added with tinted glass to represent bubbles from the witch's magic.

Statues are some of the most creative builds in Minecraft. They display the creativity of their creators while also being incredibly efficient for entrances and exits to a player’s main base.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

