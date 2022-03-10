4 best advanced house designs for Minecraft in 2022

Building a house is one of the most fun things to do in Minecraft. It's important because it's the base and where most of the game is played, but making it complex, huge, or otherwise more detailed is usually just for fun. Having a huge house isn't tactically better but cooler.

With that being said, there are many ways to make a more detailed, advanced build. The designs will vary from player to player, but here are a few design ideas to try for a more advanced house.

More advanced design ideas for Minecraft houses

4) Driveway

One thing that can set a house apart from others is the use of realistic features. A driveway is one of the best ways to do that.

It can be a simple driveway with a roundabout in front of the house, but a fountain or other centerpiece (perhaps a statue) can be put in for more advanced builds. All of this will add up to make a really nice build.

3) Connected house

meemers @tastywerewolf hi this is my minecraft house it has a bedroom, workshop and green house all connected by a bridge which leads to a lighthouse because i get lost easy. hi this is my minecraft house it has a bedroom, workshop and green house all connected by a bridge which leads to a lighthouse because i get lost easy. https://t.co/S1sNWUPaHe

A house doesn't have to be just one building. In fact, the more advanced builds usually have multiple buildings that serve different purposes. There can be a storage house, a house for enchanting, and more. Connecting these houses in some way can be a huge difference-maker.

2) Underground bunker

GEVids @GEVidsTweet Minecraft Underground Bunker ⛏️ Minecraft Underground Bunker ⛏️ https://t.co/Ob7WgoQtBm

While these don't get seen as often, underground bunkers are among the most advanced designs for houses. It isn't easy to put everything underground, and it requires a lot more work. However, it's definitely more rewarding, and if done right, it's a lot cooler than most above-ground houses.

1) Castles

Castle build (Image via MinecraftHytale on Twitter)

For anyone who wants to make advanced builds, castles are among the best. They're challenging to build. They're also incredible and stunning when done well. They require a lot of materials and time to build and are honestly easier in Creative. Still, this is the mountaintop for advanced Minecraft builders.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

