What do underground bases do in Minecraft?

There are several different bases to build in Minecraft. Sky bases, regular houses, underwater bases, underground bases, and many more are all possible.

One of the most popular types of bases is the underground one. It does require a fair amount of work, but many players agree that it is well worth it. It also raises the question - if Minecraft players are looking to build one, what can it do for them?

What can an underground base do for Minecraft players?

The main thing that underground bases can do is keep everything hidden. In certain types of underground bases, nothing should be visible above ground. This can be fairly difficult to pull off, but everything down to the doors can be well-hidden.

This means that the garden, the rooms, the Nether portal, the enchantment table, and everything the player deems valuable is completely underground. This is very advantageous in PvP games and in any world where players prefer to stay hidden.

Additionally, they can provide players with a lot of space. Instead of building up higher or out wider on a standard base, they can simply add rooms underground. This keeps the base from looking bulky since it is entirely underground.

Underground bases are often very beautiful (Image via Mojang)

It requires a lot of work because everything has to be mined out. Air blocks can't be filled with building blocks since there is no air. Players often go through several pickaxes just mining out the space, but it's definitely worth it when players finish doing so.

Underground bases can also be a good use for redstone. Redstone dust is often used for the hidden door. It's very easy to collect a lot of redstone dust since one ore can drop up to five (without the Fortune enchantment).

Finally, an underground base can serve as a display of Minecraft players' building talents. Successfully hiding an entire large base underground is not a skill every player possesses.

They also require a lot of time spent building them, especially in Survival. All in all, underground bases can do a lot to increase the survivability and in-game creativity of Minecraft players.

Edited by R. Elahi