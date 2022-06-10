4 best ways to find gold in Minecraft 1.19 update

Earlier this week, Minecraft players were treated to the official debut of The Wild Update. It has been teased for a while, and many players took part in the official snapshots, betas, and pre-releases. All players have access to it and all the wonderful features it brings to the game.

Gold is still an essential item, though nothing in the update specifically changed that. Two recent updates did affect gold a lot, though. The 1.16 gave players more opportunities to find gold and a lot more use.

Gold can be used to barter with piglins, giving items such as Soul Speed enchanted books, Potion of Fire Resistance, Ender pears, Obsidian, and more. It's also a key ingredient in turning Ancient Debris into Netherite ingots.

The 1.18 update, directly before The Wild Update, completely changed how ores, including gold, spawned. The following are the best ways to get it in Minecraft 1.19.

4) Mining in the Minecraft Nether

Thanks to the 1.16 update, the Nether has become both an excellent source to find gold and a good place to use it. Gilded blackstone was added in that update. It's a fairly rare block to find as it only generates in Bastion Remnants and can be found in block form in the chests.

Mining it will drop gold nuggets or the block itself, which can be placed and mined again to get gold nuggets.

Also in the Nether are Netherrack gold nugget blocks, called Nether gold ore. The same mining rules apply to it as do to Gilded blackstone. Mining these blocks produces gold nuggets.

Nine nuggets make up one ingot so that it can be a slow process, but plenty of Nether gold ore is usually readily available to mine and collect.

3) Ruined Portals

The 1.16 update also added a key new structure: Ruined Portals. These spawn as fractured, incomplete Nether portals with Netherrack, lava and magma blocks around them. It looks like a small piece of the Nether leaked into the Overworld. However, they usually have good loot in their chests, including gold nuggets.

The best Ruined Portals have gold blocks on them. When mined, they drop themselves, which can then be crafted back into nine gold ingots. If Minecraft players can find them, they're an excellent source of gold.

The only downside is that they're a pretty rare structure, and even those that do spawn don't have gold blocks.

2) Mining in caves

Gold ore and deepslate gold ore (Image via Jira Minecraft)

The 1.18 update completely changed the world generation. Mountains could spawn a chunk higher thanks to it. Caves also generated an entire chunk lower, with Y level -64 now being the lowest. This dramatically changed how ores, including gold, spawn. Nothing could spawn below bedrock level before, but now bedrock is much lower.

Gold ores can spawn as high as Y level 32 and as low as Y level -64. It will initially generate in a spread fashion, with Y level -16 being the best level to look at.

1) Badlands biome

Badlands biome (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The Badlands biome has long been the best place to look for gold for a long time. It spawns much more abundantly there and has for some time. The only downside is that Badlands is also the rarest biome to find.

However, if players find one, they need to mine there. Gold is pretty helpful, and they will often come out of Badlands caves with tons of raw gold that can be smelted and used how Minecraft gamers see fit.

