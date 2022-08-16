4 best ways to get emeralds in Minecraft in 2022

Emeralds are valuable items in Minecraft. They are one of the very few in-game currencies.

As opposed to microtransactions in other games, emeralds are not a paid addition to Minecraft. Rather, they are a way to purchase items in a specific world.

Emeralds are one of the rarest resources in the game since they only spawn in a few places in one biome. Going to this biome may seem like the optimal way to find emeralds, but that's not always the case.

Here are some great ways emeralds can be obtained in the latest version of Minecraft.

Loot chests and 3 other ways to acquire emeralds in Minecraft in 2022

1) Mining

Minecraft @Minecraft What this biome lacks in climbing safety, it makes up for in astounding views and rare emerald ore. What else can the windswept hills provide the intrepid traveler besides llama drama? Find out more on this week’s Around the Block: redsto.ne/windswept-hills What this biome lacks in climbing safety, it makes up for in astounding views and rare emerald ore. What else can the windswept hills provide the intrepid traveler besides llama drama? Find out more on this week’s Around the Block: redsto.ne/windswept-hills https://t.co/pyqfFhWR4F

Mining for emeralds is challenging because they rarely spawn and when they do, it's usually a single ore. This makes it very hard to obtain a lot of emeralds.

Emeralds are only found in mountainous biomes. Most players won't randomly stumble upon an emerald ore while venturing into a cave. Rather, they'd need to find one of these biomes and go deep underground to start looking for the ore. Players can mine emerald ore using a pickaxe made from iron or better.

2) Drops

A couple of Minecraft mobs drop emeralds when slain. In Java Edition, this is true only of Vindicators and Evokers, which are found in Woodland Mansions. Upon death, they can drop zero or one emerald.

However, in Bedrock Edition, emeralds come from other mobs. Pillagers and Vindicators that show up in raids can be killed. When slain, they have a chance of dropping the same amount of emeralds.

Doing a raid in Bedrock Edition with Fortune-enchanted swords can result in quite a few emeralds.

3) Loot chests

Desert temple chests can have emeralds (Image via Minecraft Seed HQ)

Finding emeralds in a village chest is always exciting, but as it turns out, it's not uncommon. There are quite a few loot chests in the game that can have emeralds.

Here are the chests, the number of emeralds they can have, and their chances of spawning in Java Edition:

Buried treasure chest: 4–8, 59.9%

Desert temple chest: 1–3, 18%

End city chest: 2–6, 9%

Igloo chest: 1, 7.6%

Jungle temple chest: 1–3, 8.7%

Shipwreck Treasure chest: 1–5, 73.7%

Underwater ruins big ruins chest: 1, 14.9%

Small ruins chest: 1, 16.4%

Village Shepherd's chest: 1, 12.3%

Tanner's chest: 1–4, 17.3%

Armorer's chest: 13, 1.8%

Fisherman's chest: 1, 24.2%

Desert house chest: 1–3, 14.3%

Fletcher's chest: 1, 12.3%

Plains house chest: 1–4, 22.8%

Taiga house chest: 1–41, 8.6%

Mason's chest: 1, 20.8%

Snowy house chest: 1–4, 9.9%

Temple chest: 1–4, 25.4%

Butcher's chest: 1, 10.2%

Savanna house chest: 1–4, 21.5%

While the numbers differ slightly for Bedrock Edition, they are largely the same in both editions.

4) Trading

The best way to get emeralds in Minecraft is arguably through trading. With the help of several villagers, it becomes quite easy to rack up emeralds.

Most items can be traded for emeralds in the game, including common ones like:

White wool

Coal

Iron ingots

Leather

Potatoes

Wheat

Pumpkins

Gold

Rotten flesh

Sticks

Books

Paper

Trading over and over again will quickly increase any Minecraft player's stash of emeralds.

