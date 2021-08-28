5 best places to find emeralds in Minecraft

Emeralds are one of the most sought after materials in Minecraft.

These precious green gems have a few different in-game uses, all of which can be highly valuable to Minecraft players. The main use of emeralds in Minecraft is of course as currency to trade with villagers, which can often times require a hefty amount of the jewel.

Luckily, there are multiple ways to obtain emeralds in Minecraft. Some of the best ways to go about doing so are listed below.

The best locations for emeralds in Minecraft

5) Desert Temple

The moon rising over a desert temple (Image via Minecraft)

One way to find emeralds efficiently in Minecraft is in a desert temple. Desert temples are structures that can only be found in desert biomes. They are generally uncommon, but if a Minecraft gamer is able to spot one, there will be an 18% chance that an emerald will be in at least one of the four chests at the bottom.

4) Buried Treasure

A buried treasure chest (Image via Minecraft)

Buried treasures are single chests typically hidden under blocks of sand on the edge of beaches. They can only be discovered using maps found in shipwrecks or underwater ruins, unless a player is incredibly lucky and just happens to spot one while digging.

In a buried treasure chest, there is just about a 60% chance that an emerald will have been generated within. These are fairly large odds for Minecraft, so those desperate for emeralds may want to give this treasure hunt a try.

Unfortunately for Bedrock Edition players, however, emeralds are only likely to spawn in buried treasure chests in Minecraft Java Edition.

3) Mountain biomes

A mountain biome (Image via Minecraft)

Emeralds are often found in loot chests as single, individual items, but they can also generate as ores. The only place to find emerald ore in Minecraft is within a mountain biome. Any Minecrafter looking for emeralds will definitely want to do some mining in a mountain.

Still, though, emerald ore is one of the rarest ores to come by. Usually, these ores will only generate as a single block, meaning that it is not likely to find multiple emerald ores touching one another. It is possible for multiple to appear together, though, and a large vein of emerald ore is incredibly lucky.

2) Shipwreck

A washed up shipwreck (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

In a shipwreck structure, there is a whopping 73% chance that emeralds can be found within the loot chests. This number is incredibly high, meaning that it is most usually guaranteed that an emerald can be found within the structure.

Plus, shipwrecks are not too difficult to find. They generate in ocean biomes and are fairly common. Gamers can easily take a boat trip out into a large body of ocean and find multiple shipwrecks. Close observation significantly increases the chances of finding one or multiple emeralds.

1) Villages

By far, the best places to look for emeralds are within villages. There are many ways to obtain emeralds within villages themselves.

Nearly every possible loot chest within any given village has a chance of generating with an emerald inside. However, because the world generation is completely random, it is not guaranteed that every village will actually have emeralds in the loot chests.

Regardless of whether a village chest has an emerald or not, one of the best ways to get these gems in Minecraft is through villagers. As mentioned earlier, emeralds are what villagers use as currency when making deals with players.

Luckily, they also sell emeralds for more common items like sticks or wool. Gamers with large supplies of various common resources can surely collect many emeralds over time using trades.

