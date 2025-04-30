4 common mistakes to avoid in the nether in Minecraft

The nether in Minecraft is a tough place. It is filled with hostile mobs that are only there to kill you. What’s worse is that the place is filled with lava all around, so if you fall down in these lava lakes, you lose all your loot and inventory. It goes without saying that navigating the nether requires a lot of caution, and there are many things to keep in mind as you explore this hellish dimension.

Many players make mistakes when they first go there. This article will present the four common mistakes you must avoid to ensure a safe visit to the nether in Minecraft. Visiting this dimension is a must if you want to progress ahead in the game. So make sure that you do it the right way.

4 things not to do in the Nether in Minecraft

1) Not getting enough supplies

The nether in Minecraft has no food sources but only lava (Image via Mojang Studios)

When you enter the nether, it's easy to think that a sword and some food are enough. But in the nether, things break fast and danger is all around. Tools and armor wear down. You may need to build bridges or defend yourself.

You also need food to stay alive in Minecraft. One important item many forget is flint and steel. If a ghast destroys your portal, you could get stuck without it. Always bring extra tools, building blocks, and a flint and steel.

A good amount of food is absolutely necessary because there are no food sources in the nether. If you get attacked and are far away from the portal, an extra piece of bread or chicken can be a lifesaver. Being ready can save your life..

2) Attacking piglins (or any mob) in the nether

Piglins may look weak, but they are not. If you hit one, all nearby piglins will attack you. This can happen fast and end badly. To stay safe, wear at least one piece of gold armor. A gold helmet or boots will stop piglins from attacking first.

Only fight piglins if you are ready and have space to escape. It is also smart to avoid mining gold near them, as that can also make them angry. Not only piglins, but it is better to avoid attacking any other mob in the nether unless it is necessary. Remember that in the nether, being a pacifist is the best policy.

3) Not marking the portal

The ghast can easily destroy your portal in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The nether is hard to navigate. Lava, red blocks, and similar-looking areas make it easy to get lost. If you forget to mark your portal, you may never find it again. This can lead to building a new portal and ending up in a random place in the overworld.

To avoid this, build a small base around your portal. Use bright blocks, torches, or signs to guide your way. Writing down the coordinates is also helpful in case you lose your path. The ghast can also destroy the portal. A protective structure around it helps in avoiding that as well.

4) Digging straight down

In the nether, digging without caution is risky. Digging straight down can drop you into lava in seconds. Digging straight up can release lava above you. Lava in the nether flows faster than in the overworld.

To stay safe, use staircases when going down. When digging up, break one block at a time and step back. This gives you time to react if lava starts flowing.

The nether is a key part of Minecraft. You need blaze rods, nether wart, and other items from there to complete the game. But it is also full of danger. It might even seem that these points are quite rudimentary but remember that even the smallest mistakes can cause you to lose your life and inventory in the nether.

You certainly don’t want to die and lose your loot if you just come across a large vein of ancient debris. The loot in the nether is brilliant, and this requires you to be extra careful.

