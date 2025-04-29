Why the new dried ghast block might be the strangest addition to Minecraft yet

Dried ghast is a brand new block Mojang announced for Minecraft's second game drop of 2025. This block came as a surprise to many as most people were waiting for Mojang to further update the Overworld. As the fans learned about the mob over the next few weeks, it became even more mysterious and bizarre, particularly because of the way that players can obtain it in the game.

The reason why the dried ghast could be a strange new block for Minecraft is because it is a craftable block that eventually turns into a mob.

Note: Parts of this article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

How dried ghast is a special yet bizarre block in Minecraft

Dried ghasts can be crafted on a crafting table

Dried ghast can be crafted using eight ghast tears and one soul sand block. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When Mojang announced the dried ghast as a new block in Minecraft's next game drop, they never mentioned that the players would be able to craft it. A few weeks later, however, it was confirmed that the block was craftable, a few days before Mojang released the feature to snapshots, beta, and previews.

The dried ghast's official crafting recipe is one soul sand block placed in the crafting table's center slot, followed by eight ghast tears placed around the block. This will get players the new dried ghast block.

This block can then be submerged in water to make it grow into a ghastling in 20 minutes. The ghastling then grows into a happy ghast in the next 20 minutes. Happy ghasts are friendly version of the regular ghasts on which players can sit and fly in Minecraft.

Players never had the power to craft life, only build them in the world

Dried ghast is the first craftable mob in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As of now, players have the ability to create certain mobs using blocks. Creatures like the wither, iron golem, and snow golem can be made when several blocks are placed in a certain configuration.

With the upcoming dried ghast, however, they will literally be able to craft life through a crafting table, by simply combining two items in a certain way. Even though a soul sand block is used to craft the dried ghast, it might still feel strange when it is officially added to Minecraft.

Many people in the community have already discussed the crafting recipe. They are in splits whether a player should have the power to create life through a crafting table or not.

