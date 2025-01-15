4 simple tips to sort storage early in Minecraft

Soon after entering a new Minecraft world, you will start gathering all kinds of items from the world. While you will pick some items intentionally, some will automatically get picked up if your inventory has an empty slot. Even if you create a chest to keep everything you have collected, that chest will also start to overflow quickly.

Hence, it is usually recommended to create a storage system early in the game to keep every item within arm's reach. Here are some tips to create a decent storage system early in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

List of 4 tips to create a simple yet effective storage system in Minecraft

1) Create a storage room

Trending

You must have a separate storage room near their base (Image via Mojang Studios)

First, you must quickly create a separate space for storage. This is where you will keep all the resources like blocks and items. Its good practice since the number of chests and items will exponentially increase as you progress in the game.

The storage area can be created underneath a safehouse as a basement or as a separate building connected to the main safe house. The room can be of any size, depending on your desire to future-proof the area.

If you create a massive area for storage, you can gradually add chests for each and every item in the entire game.

2) Craft chests for each type of block and item

Create chests according to categories of blocks and items in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since the aforementioned method of creating a chest for every single item is somewhat of an endgame strategy, you can create a few chests based on categories of blocks and items early on.

For example, you can create one large chest for all the wood-related items, one chest for all the old weapons and tools, one chest for food items, and so on. This segregation of items will save you time when you are looking for something in particular.

As you progress in the game, you can start making more chests in that storage room and further narrow down the category of resources in each of them.

3) Place item frames near chests with objects stored inside them

Place item frames beside each chest to know what's inside it at a glance (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since there will be loads of chests in the storage area, you can have a hard time remembering which chest has what kind of items. Hence, you can place item frames near every single chest and place an item on them that clearly represents what that chest contains.

Item frames can be made with leather and sticks, resources that are easily available early in the game. With certain items on the item frames in front of each chest, you can quickly know which chest contains what type of items. This technique is massively helpful in both early and endgame storage spaces.

4) Use bundles to further group up items inside chests

Bundles can keep chests clean by sub-grouping items (Image via Mojang Studios)

Bundles are new items added to Minecraft with the 1.21.2 Bundles of Bravery update. A stack worth of items can be stored inside each bundle, crafted using one leather and one string. They can also be stored inside chests while holding all the items inside them.

Hence, if you want to create a sub-category of items within a chest, you can use bundles to store those items. Bundles can also be dyed and renamed to further add distinction between them.

For example, in a chest where non-eatable items from mobs are stored, you can create a separate bundle that stores items that only came from hostile mobs, like rotten flesh, spider eye, strings, etc.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!