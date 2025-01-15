Is gold armor worth it in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, players can create all kinds of armor sets. Upon entering a new world, they will start by making iron armor, then progress to diamond armor and eventually netherite armor. While these three earth minerals are considered the best for making armor, players can also rely on gold to do so.

While gold armor is significantly weaker than iron armor, it has a redeeming quality that makes it worth keeping.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The reason why gold armor is worth having in Minecraft

Avoiding Piglins in the Nether

Piglins will not attack players who are wearing at least one gold armor part (Image via Mojang Studios)

Players entering the Nether realm for the first time can be in for a daunting experience. This is because most mobs in the hellish dimension will be hostile towards them. Ghasts will shoot fireballs toward them, Magma Cubes will gradually jump toward them, Hoglins will run and ram them, and Piglins will attack them using crossbows and swords.

However, there is a trick to make at least Piglins not attack players. This is to wear a piece of gold armor. Piglins have a unique affection for gold. They pick up gold items and keep them, use gold swords, and even wear gold armor parts themselves.

Hence, if they find anyone wearing a gold armor piece, they instantly become neutral towards them. However, they will attack players who provoke them in any way.

This is the most important use of gold armor in Minecraft. Many players keep a gold armor part in a chest near their Nether portal so they can wear it before entering the dimension.

Thankfully, there is no need to wear a full set of gold armor, since that would massively weaken a player in the dangerous realm. Gold boots are used by many as a wearable armor piece before they have to deal with Piglins, as they offer the least amount of protection compared to other more important armor parts.

Other uses of gold armor

Gold armor can be smelted for golden nuggets (Image via Mojang Studios)

Apart from avoiding Piglins, gold armor does not have much use in Minecraft, particularly because it does not offer much protection. The only other use gold armor has is that it can be smelted to extract gold nuggets. These nuggets can either be formed back into an ingot for other purposes or used to craft golden carrots.

