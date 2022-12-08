4 tips to make Minecraft realistic in 2022

Minecraft is a pretty realistic game. It emulates much of life, even in a relatively simplistic manner. In the real world, people have to cook and eat food to survive and combine items to make better ones. This is exactly what players do in the game.

Still, it is a video game. There are no creepers or zombies in the real world and when people die, they don't respawn back at home. There are no alternate dimensions like the End or the Nether.

As a result, there are a lot of ways to make the game even more realistic. Here are a few fun ways to do that.

What you can do to make Minecraft even more realistic

4) Play like the real world

What's great about the game is that players can basically do whatever they want. This allows for endless possibilities, but it can be used to make the game more realistic. While it would be hard to emulate today's society, Minecraft can have a basic and rudimentary society.

For example, there could be a farmer who plants and grows crops and sells them. There could be hunters who kill mobs and cook their meat and sell it. There are villager jobs and many of those jobs could translate to legitimate roles in society.

A currency or even a barter system is also possible. Playing this way can be unique and very fun. It's realistic, but it's still the same old game.

3) Reality mods

Another way to make Minecraft more realistic is to try out a mod that will do just that. For example, there are mods out there that allow for the consumption of water (thirst mechanic). In the real world, both hunger and thirst afflict people, whereas in-game, only hunger is an issue. A mod could resolve that and make the game that much more genuine.

Additionally, there are mods out there that go even further. Mods exist to do almost anything, so there are plenty of realistic mods available for download. These might remove fantastical elements, set up societies or anything else.

2) Limiting items

Realism doesn't have to come from an external source, though. Players can limit themselves in ways to make Minecraft more real. In this scenario, crafters are prohibited from using items that don't necessarily exist in the real world.

That means Ender pearls, elytras, enchanted books, and many other things won't be available to them. They can also decide how far this goes. For a few examples, redstone isn't in the real world, but electricity is.

The same applies to items like pistons. These don't specifically exist, but they're a sort of simple machine, so it could work. It all depends on the player, but the possibilities of making the game more realistic with this are endless. This does prevent the completion of the game, but if realism is the goal, then completion doesn't fit into that anyway.

1) Texture packs

Minecraft Misa's Realistic Texture Pack (Image via MCPEDL)

The best way to make the game more realistic is through texture packs. These can range in their realness, but there are plenty of great options. It's still going to be the same block-based game with lots of pixels, but it could look better.

Misa's Realistic Texture Pack is an excellent choice that makes items in the game look more worldly. Wood has the right texture and Stone looks like a stone would in real life. The same applies to almost everything, so the pack and its counterparts are great ways to improve the realistic part of the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

