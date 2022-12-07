Top 4 things to know before entering the End in Minecraft

The End realm in Minecraft is one of the last dimensions players venture into. As the name appropriately suggests, this realm is the end of the main storyline of the sandbox game. However, it is not like the Nether realm, where players can easily and quickly get in and out of. They must be prepared before entering the End.

To head into the End realm, players must first find the stronghold structure with the help of the eye of enders. In the stronghold, the end portal room must be found where the eye of enders can be placed to open the portal. Here are some of the most important points to remember before entering the last dimension of the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

4 important points to remember before entering End realm in Minecraft

4) The void

The End realm has no bedrock layer at the bottom in Minecraft, players can take damage in the void (Image via Mojang)

The void is an important aspect of the End realm. Unlike Overworld and Nether, which have a bedrock layer, the End realm does not have a base. This means that if a player slips or makes a mistake, they could fall directly into the void.

The void is extremely dangerous since players will take damage from it and won't be able to come out of it unless they have an Elytra.

3) Spawning platform

Spawning platform can generate anywhere near the main end island in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Right after entering the End realm, players will not spawn in a vast land area where there is no risk of falling. Instead, they will spawn on a small platform made of obsidian right beside the main End island.

This platform can randomly generate anywhere near or even inside the main end island. Hence, players must be mindful of their movement right after entering the realm.

2) Respawning mechanics in End realm

Exit portal is the only way to return to the Overworld without dying from Ender Dragon in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players must first remember that they won't be able to return to the Overworld whenever they want. They must first fight the terrifying Ender Dragon and defeat it in order to open a special exit portal that will be located in the center of the main End island.

Players will also respawn back to Overworld if they die while fighting the beast. Hence, they must be cautious and set a respawn anchor in the end portal room so that they do not respawn miles away from the stronghold itself.

1) Fight with Ender Dragon

Players will instantly start the fight against Ender Dragon after entering the End realm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Of course, the most important point to remember is that the final boss fight of the game will instantly start when players enter the End realm. As soon as players touch the main end island area, the battle will start as the dragon will detect them.

Hence, players must always set up camp right beside the end portal before entering it. Additionally, they must use their strongest tools, weapons, armors, potions, and shields to fight the beast.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes