Top 5 Most useful Minecraft potions to use when fighting mobs

Minecraft is a massive game that features tons of different items. Potions are one of the most significant items in the game and can aid in your defense, attack, and pursuit of further spoils. Additionally, they might improve your style of play and make it simpler to achieve in-game objectives.

With different types of potions available in Minecraft, it can be difficult to tell which ones are useful. In this guide, we're going to show you the top five most useful potions you should use when fighting mobs.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The best potions to combat mobs in Minecraft

5) Potion of Strength

The Potion of Strength is a great option when fighting mobs. It increases your melee damage, making it easier to kill the hostiles. Damage is increased by 130% with a strength potion and by 260% with a strength 2 potion. It is a great choice for combat PvP (Player Vs Player).

This potion does require blaze powder, which can be decently hard to get, as it requires you to go to the Nether. While most mobs won't require you to do much damage, this can definitely be useful while fighting a Warden or other high-level mobs in Minecraft.

4) Potion of Swiftness

The Potion of Swiftness is a Minecraft potion that increases your speed, meaning you can run faster, which is crucial while escaping and chasing after mobs.

Strafing is a big component when in combat, and this potion allows you to easily do that. By constantly moving from side to side, strafing is a defensive combat method that enables players to potentially avoid or dodge their attacker's projectiles or strikes. Their attackers may miss bullets or hits as a result of the frequent disorientation they experience.

3) Potion of Night Vision

This Minecraft potion is a great way to increase vision in the dark, and is perhaps one of the most useful items to have in your inventory. It can be made with a nether wart and a golden carrot. The effect can last for up to eight minutes, but lower levels of the potion may only last for three minutes.

Once made, it can immediately be used or stored in an ender chest until you need it again. When fighting at night against mobs like skeletons or zombies (or even creepers), this is a very useful tool for seeing those glowing eyes before they find their mark on your backside!

2) Potion of Slowness

To obtain the item, you need to have a potion of swiftness, and put it in a brewing stand with a fermented spider eye. This causes the player's speed to decrease for a certain period of time.

The Potion of Slowness has many uses in Minecraft, including slowing down mobs for you to get away from or protecting yourself from mobs that are attacking you. It's also helpful if you want to take your time exploring a new area without worrying about being attacked by aggressive mobs. If you're able to splash the potion on them, you can easily make your escape.

1) Potion of Weakness

This potion is used to make mobs (monsters) weaker, which makes it easier to kill them in combat. The potion can be used on almost any type of mob and will dramatically affect the amount of damage they inflict.

The Potion of Weakness can be very useful if there are multiple mobs attacking you at once or if you want to fight a boss monster. It's also extremely easy to craft, and all you need is a fermented spider eye. Check out the video above for a more in-depth tutorial.

