5 most beautiful and useful builds for rookies in Minecraft 1.18 version

Building can be one of the most fun parts of Minecraft, and many players only play the game to build. There's plenty more to do in the game, but building is a major portion of the gameplay. Some builds are intended to be more practical, while others strive to look as good as possible.

Some builds can be both practical and beautiful. Moreover, every build doesn't have to be simple, leading to some stunning builds. Here are a few things Minecraft beginners can build that can be useful and good-looking.

Minecraft builds that can be useful and pretty

5) Animal pen

Having pigs, sheep, cows, and chickens in a pen can be very useful. They can be bred and killed for their loot. This is useful as it provides both XP and items, and it is very beneficial to have them in a single place to make things convenient.

This doesn't have to be a simple build, either. It can be as detailed and beautiful as they want it to be.

4) Barn

Another mob that's useful to have around is a horse. Players can use horses to ride around, which is arguably more useful than breeding and killing them. As such, they often have a separate home than the breedable mobs do. This leads to some stunning builds, as barns can look great.

3) Garden

Gardens are extremely useful in Minecraft. Players often start the game by planting what crops they come across and growing them for food or other uses. Either way, a garden is very useful, and it can be decorated pretty easily. Lanterns, trees, and other plants can spice up the otherwise ordinary garden.

2) Enchantment room

Enchantment rooms are one of the most useful rooms in an in-game building. Enchanting helps players get much further in the game. The room has to at least have bookshelves, which help decorate themselves. Adding lanterns, carpets, and other items can make the enchantment room look beautiful.

1) Base

The Cow @TheCow92230608 I'm playing minecraft beta, my base is starting to look beautiful I'm playing minecraft beta, my base is starting to look beautiful https://t.co/SVV3DCznzy

The most useful build for anyone is their base. This is where everything happens, and it's generally the first thing that almost every player builds. It doesn't have to be complicated, but it can be good-looking. Certain blocks and other additions can make a standard base look great.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

