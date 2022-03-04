How to make a horse stable in Minecraft

Horses are some of the most useful mobs in Minecraft. It's great to have them as pets and they serve a purpose beyond that, unlike wolves or cats. Horses can be tamed and ridden. Coupled with that, it will help players get places a lot faster.

They also will automatically go up one Y level without jumping, unlike players (without auto jump enabled).

There are a lot of different types of horses. Some are fast, others have extra health points, many have extremely high jump height and there can be a combination of those skills. It's beneficial to have multiple and a horse stable is a great place to house them.

Tips for building a horse stable in Minecraft

There are lots of different ways to design and style a build like this. The size will ultimately vary, but the more horses players have, the more space they will need.

It's also a good idea to give each pen in the stable enough space for the horse to move around.

A horse stable (Image via Fedo_Minecraft on Twitter)

This can lead to a stable being a rather large build, so space and materials will be necessary. Hay bales and perhaps even a block of water will look nice even if they have no effect on the horses.

Lots of horse stables have a dirt floor on the inside, so this is a great use for coarse dirt since it will not grow grass. Players should probably begin by building just one stable.

This will allow them to get a feel for how it needs to be built, how large it should be and where it should go. They can then mirror that on the opposite side of and next to the original.

It's much easier to build the stables and then surround them with the outer walls of the building than it is to create a building and hope it has enough space.

Horse stables typically have doors that can be pushed in but are also looked over by animals and people alike. Fence gates would be perfect here as they will keep horses inside and leave visibility for them.

It can also be a nice touch to leave a window on the backside of each pen. These are small details that don't provide much besides an aesthetic. Minecraft players can then lead their animals inside and place them in individual pens.

