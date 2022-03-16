5 best add-ons for Minecraft in March 2022

Vanilla Minecraft is great. The base game has so many good features and modes that it's survived for 13 years, which is a long time for a game. Nothing can take that away from Mojang as they've got one of the biggest successes in modern gaming.

However, add-ons, not part of the vanilla version and often not from Mojang, make the game more interesting. Many believe they make the game better, but that's subjective.

Whichever way gamers feel about them, add-ons add many exciting features and make changes to the game.

Most enjoyable add-ons for Minecraft right now

5) Shader mod

The Shader mod makes good use of subtlety. A few changes done right can make the game look a lot better.

The Shaders Mod doesn't make the game unrecognizable, but it makes it look much more modern. Everything looks relatively the same, just better.

4) Sildur's Shaders

Sildur's Shaders are among the best shaders to exist in the game. They're breathtaking, but they don't make the game look entirely new.

Some shaders and texture packs replace the textures and make it something different where Sildur's improves on what's there.

3) Origins mod

The Origins mod is one of the most unique in the title. Gamers can play Minecraft with different abilities, stipulations, and drawbacks.

There are modes to play like a Phantom, an Enderman, and more. It's one of the best original mods and has been around for quite some time.

2) WAILA

WAILA, which stands for "What Am I Looking At," helps players identify everything. They can simply look at a block, and the mod will tell them what it is.

This can be useful when building or crafting and ensure they find suitable materials.

1) OptiFine

OptiFine is the most famous mod (Image via Mods for Minecraft 1.18)

The OptiFine mod has long been one of the best available. It improves the graphics tremendously and adds a few features to make an overall better version of the game.

Many shader packs and texture packs cannot operate without OptiFine, making it one of the premier add-ons.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

