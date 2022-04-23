5 best additions to upcoming Minecraft 1.19 update

The Wild Update is coming to Minecraft very soon. It was initially tabbed for 2022, a vague and uninspiring release date. That hasn't changed, but there have been a few betas, previews, and snapshots for Java Edition that continue to push the game closer and closer.

Several awesome features are set for the 1.19 update, many of which are exciting and take the game in new directions. The Warden, two new biomes, frogs, and more are all coming.

Most enjoyable new features in Minecraft 1.19 update

These are the 5 best features coming to the Minecraft 1.19 update:

Recovery compass Ancient Cities The Warden Mangrove Swamp Biome Frogs

5) Frogs

Frogs won't make a significant change to the game. Currently, they only drop XP when killed, so there's not going to be any reason to kill them. They can be bred and kept as pets, though enough to warrant their inclusion.

Plus, they and tadpoles are adorable. They won't be the most helpful mob, but they also won't be as hopeless as bats.

4) Mangrove Swamp Biome

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ But where can I root out these newest of trees, we hear you cry!? In our newest of biomes, of course, the Mangrove Swamp! But where can I root out these newest of trees, we hear you cry!? In our newest of biomes, of course, the Mangrove Swamp!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/HtKv5O3Dkf

The addition of a new, substantial biome is huge. The 1.17 and 1.18 updates added minor biomes, which were a little disappointing.

The Mangrove Swamp biome will be home to mud and new mobs, provide a new major biome, and have a brand new tree. There's a lot to look forward to with this biome.

3) The Warden

The Warden and sculk blocks (Image via Mojang)

The Warden is poised to become the most fearsome Minecraft mob. Despite its inability to see anything, it is terrifying. It'll be a significant challenge for crafters who want to fight it.

It will give a lot of XP, so it might be worth the challenge. Either way, the Warden is probably the most significant addition to the game and has been highly anticipated since it was announced before the 1.17 update.

2) Ancient Cities

DarkBrennan @docTbrennan GUYS IM FREAKING OUT! A new music disc in Minecraft that you’ll get by collecting fragments found in Ancient Cities while avoiding the warden?!?!??!? GIMME! GUYS IM FREAKING OUT! A new music disc in Minecraft that you’ll get by collecting fragments found in Ancient Cities while avoiding the warden?!?!??!? GIMME! https://t.co/QuwDAp7og2

The entire Deep Dark biome is a massive addition to the game, but Ancient Cities are the best part of the new biome. They'll have fantastic loot and spawn near Wardens. It will be an exciting and challenging trip just to visit the biome, but it's said to have loot that is more than worth the struggle.

Echo shards will be exclusive to this location, and they're used to craft the best upcoming addition to Minecraft.

1) Recovery compass

Glitterヾ*｡ﾟ☆✿ @Glittersparkx

👁️ 👁️ we stan the Wild Update Minecraft Recovery Compass is a last death locator & i love it👁️👁️ we stan the Wild Update Minecraft Recovery Compass is a last death locator & i love it 👁️👄👁️ we stan the Wild Update https://t.co/VUVZVc7Zlx

The best new feature is the recovery compass, which will be crafted with echo shards and a compass and will lead gamers to the last place they died. Sometimes, Minecraft players die and lose their stuff and find it nearly impossible to locate where they were and recollect their stuff.

This compass will make that problem an issue of the past.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

