5 best addons for Minecraft Pocket Edition in 2021

In the Minecraft community, comparing Java Edition and Pocket Edition is a common topic for discussion. The Pocket Edition is a weaker version of the original Java Edition, as it is made for smartphones. However, players can experience most features from Java Edition, including add-ons.

Similar to mods, add-ons change the vanilla Minecraft by adding new features and changes. After playing survival for a long time, players may get bored. Add-ons are an amazing way to spice up survival gameplay.

Players can use add-ons to add new mobs, blocks, items, textures, and more. This article showcases some of the best add-ons for the Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Addons for Minecraft Pocket Edition

#5 - Mutant Creatures

Mutant Creatures is among the most famous Minecraft Java mods. Fortunately, the same mod is available as an add-on for Pocket Edition. In this add-on, players can find the mutant versions of common mobs like zombies, husks, creepers, and more.

Players can brew mutant potions using obsidian as the brewing ingredient. A mutant potion has a 50% chance to turn a regular mob into a mutant mob.

Download Mutant Creatures from here.

#4 - Villagers Come Alive

Villagers Come Alive (Image via MCPEDL)

Think villagers are too dumb and plain? Try Villagers Come Alive add-on for Minecraft Pocket Edition. This add-on turns genderless villagers into males and females. They look more like actual players and can hold weapons.

These new villagers are attracted to cakes and will follow any player holding one. One of the best things about this mod is that male villagers are hirable as guards. Players can hire a villager as a guard by giving them six gold ingots,

Download Villagers Come Alive from here.

#3 - More TNT

TNTs are one of the fan-favorite blocks in Minecraft. Who doesn't love blowing things up? Sadly, using the same kind of TNT every time can become boring. More TNT add-ons introduce eight new types of TNTs.

Some of these TNTs are similar to regular TNT but with extra effects, while others are straight game-breaking. Can a Minecraft world survive all these TNTs?

Download More TNT from here.

#2 - Lucky Block

Steve near a lucky block (Image via MCPEDL)

Is it a death trap or rain of diamonds? The Lucky Block add-on adds a lot of uncertainty to Minecraft. With this add-on, lucky blocks will generate randomly around the world.

Mining a lucky block can either be unlucky or lucky. Players may have to face the wither boss out of nowhere or get some free diamonds.

Download Lucky Block from here.

#1 - Mob Towers - A Battle Towers Addon

Mob Towers is a battle towers add-on that generates different types of towers all over the world. On top of the tower, players will encounter a formidable foe, the tower golem.

RLCraft players may already have experienced tower battles. This add-on has eight different types of towers. Defeating the tower golem will reward players with valuable resources, such as diamonds.

Download Mob Towers from here.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.