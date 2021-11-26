5 best adventure maps for Minecraft PE (Bedrock)

Minecraft’s Adventure mode introduced one of the most fun features Minecraft has ever received: Maps. Maps come in a variety of genres and types across all editions of Minecraft, from puzzle maps to parkour maps. While survival Minecraft has its own flair and entertaining elements, maps bring new content like mini-games and other game modes to the title.

Adventure maps are some of the most widely played maps in all of Minecraft. They include engaging new storylines, intricately designed map systems and are often used for roleplaying. This article will list the best adventure maps for Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Top 5 Minecraft Pocket Edition adventure maps

5) Escape

The Escape adventure map (Image via Minecraft)

This map spawns players in a house with a labyrinth of rooms. The objective is to escape the place by carrying out certain tasks. The tasks include finding valuable resources like iron, gold, lapis lazuli, and diamond. Completing one task unlocks the next task, with each task being different from the first.

Download this map here.

4) The Lab: Chapter 2

The Lab: Chapter 2 is the sequel to the critically acclaimed adventure map ”The Lab”. It is a horror-themed adventure map, which comes with both single-player and multiplayer modes. The map follows the story of a reporter who is sent to a lab to gather information about some mysterious events that have been occurring on the lab’s grounds.

Download this map here.

3) Kevinland Returns: Return of the Kevin

This map is feature-rich and extremely fun to play with friends. Kevinland Returns: Return of the Kevin includes 6 game modes, 7 arenas, 8 different difficulties, 14 abilities, and a plethora of upgrades. It includes a ton of PvE fighting, with the goal being to complete the map campaign as soon as possible.

Download this map here.

2) IceCream Man Massacre

The IceCream Man Massacre map (Image via Minecraft)

This map follows the story of the notorious IceCream man, a kidnapper who abducts the player. The goal of the player is now to escape the clutches of the IceCream man before he hurts them. This game mode is inspired by an 80s video game known as Puppet Combo. It includes a ton of flashing lights and jumpscares, and therefore should be played with caution.

Download this map here.

1) Black Mesa

The Black Mesa map is quite popular (Image via Minecraft)

Black Mesa is a map that is based on the popular Half-Life remake, Black Mesa. The story follows the titular character, Gordon Freeman, who is having a normal day until the lab he worlds at is attacked by vicious aliens and other hideous creatures. The player must now fight these beasts and try to escape while surviving with the skin of his teeth.

Download this map here.

Adventure maps are a welcome addition to Minecraft: Pocket Edition, adding a ton of new content to the game and vastly increasing its replayability.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi