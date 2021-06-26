5 best animal mobs in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

In Minecraft, players will come across a variety of different mobs. While a lot of them are hostile and dangerous, some mobs are also friendly, like wandering traders, villagers, and animals.

Minecraft has over 20 types of animals. They come in all different sizes, ranging from cute rabbits to fast horses. Except for a few, almost all animals have their uses in Minecraft. Cows can be farmed for their beef, while wolves protect their owner, and so on.

Players can breed animals by feeding them their respective food in Minecraft. This article showcases some of the best animal mobs in Minecraft 1.17.

Best animal mobs in Minecraft 1.17

#5 - Sheep

Sheep is one of the most common yet useful animals in Minecraft. Players can shear them for wool. Sheep can regrow their wool by eating grass. Using them, players can build an automatic wool farm. Players can also have 16 sheep, each one having a different color.

Players can craft as many beds as they want using sheep. Bed explosions are one of the best ways to find ancient debris in Minecraft.

#4 - Mules

Mules are pretty underrated animals, but they have the qualities of both donkeys and horses. Players cannot find mules spawning naturally in Minecraft. Breeding a donkey and a horse will produce a baby mule.

Like donkeys, players can attach chests to them. Players can also ride them with a saddle. They have a speed similar to horses.

#3 - Horses

Varieties of horses (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Horses are one of the oldest mobs in Minecraft. They are also one of the fastest ways to travel as well. Some horses can reach a maximum speed of 14.23 blocks per second. If players can get their hands on such a fast horse, traveling long distances becomes pretty easy.

#2 - Axolotls

Axolotls (Image via Minecraft)

Axolotls are a new mob added in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update. Other than dolphins and turtles, axolotls are hostile towards all aquatic mobs. Players can use them in their fight against drowned, guardians, and elder guardians.

Axolotls are a new underwater companion similar to wolves. Players can carry them in a bucket.

#1 - Wolf

Wolves (Image via Minecraft)

Wolves are the beloved companion of many Minecraft players. Other than being cute and loyal, wolves are also helpful in fights. A tamed wolf will attack any player/mob when ordered by its owner. Players can tame wild wolves by feeding them bones.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

