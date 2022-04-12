5 best animal mods for Minecraft 1.18.1 edition

Minecraft is made up of different mobs. These mobs are essential to gameplay and a large part of the strategy to succeed rests on a player's ability in to handle these groups. Some are passive mobs, some are hostile, and others are neutral.

Each biome has unique and generic mobs. Sometimes, players might require a certain type of mob on a particular biome. This is where mods can be helpful. They could be used to change existing animals or add new ones.

Players can use mods to change other aspects of Minecraft gameplay from textures, mobs, sounds and entire worlds. Players should download mods from a reputable site and always do their research before putting any mods on to avoid damaging their worlds.

Explore these animal mods for Minecraft 1.18.1 edition

1) Mystical World

Players looking to spruce things up by adding some whimsical creatures can find their stride with Mystical World. This mod adds many different types of animals, not just to the overworld but also to The End.

These animals can range from owl to deer and even lava cats. Players can add frogs and beetles if they aren't looking for the cute and cuddly kind of animals. A few things to note:

The deer come in 3 different varieties, stags, doe and Rudolph (with red noses)

Beetles can ride on the player's shoulder.

Lava cats can follow the player and fight for them as a companion.

Silkworms can be used as a source of string.

Players looking to add this mod to their world can download it here.

2) Animania

Players looking to add a little bit of realism to their animals and their farms will love Animania. This mod lets players improve the textures of their cows, pigs, goats and more.

In addition, players can create different feeding apparatuses such as troughs, salt licks and even create nests and mud. Players can even create pig slop to make their farms feel more realistic.

Animals have new behaviors and can react to their environment and hunger and thirst. This means players will need to ensure ample food and water supply for their animals to keep them happy.

Players can make friends with / tame animals out in the overworld by feeding them their favorite foods, which will increase how easy it is for the player to fill up their stables.

Players can download the Animania mod here.

3) LotsOMobs

Players looking to add more mobs to their game can do just that with this appropriately named mod. Spread out over different areas of the game and other biomes, this mod adds things such as ants, lions, sharks and even squirrels and deer.

Players will have plenty of animals to get out there and see in the world, and it doesn't just end with the land. There are plenty of ocean mobs to notice as well.

This mod adds over 50 mobs, including seasonal mobs like the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus.

There are even dinosaurs that are added to the game with this mod.

Players of Minecraft can download the LotsOMobs mod here.

4) Zoo and Wild Animals Mod (ZAWA)

The Zoo and Wild Animals mod is perfect for players looking for a wonderful assortment of animals that they can also learn some things about. Sporting many different animals, from insects to huge animals like elephants, Minecraft players will not be let down with the sheet amount of animals added to their game. In addition, there are special blocks added to the game as well.

Players will love the custom mob animations for each mob added to the game.

This mod is perfect for players looking to create a zoo.

Players of Minecraft can download the Zoo and Wild Animals mod here.

5) JurassiCraft

Sometimes, players may want to add something different to their Minecraft worlds. If this is the case, the JurassiCraft mod is great for adding dinosaurs to the world.

Players can mix it up and create their Jurassic adventure as they explore the worlds populated by various breeds of dinosaurs and create their base camp. JurassiCraft offers players the following:

Special plants and machinery to make the world feel even more brand new.

The ability to gather fossils and show off the player's dinosaur collection.

Players can download the JurassiCraft mod here.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

