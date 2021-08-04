Top 5 neutral mobs in Minecraft

Neutral mobs in Minecraft usually have both advantages and disadvantages to them.

When mobs are considered neutral, they will not attack Minecraft players unless provoked. Sometimes, they have great things to offer a player.

Aside from bosses, neutral Minecraft mobs are in the least common category of mob type. Most of them are passive or hostile.

All neutral mobs considered, here are arguably the best ones in Minecraft.

*Disclaimer: This list is objective and reflect the author’s opinions*

Best neutral Minecraft mobs

#5 - Bee

Bees have become a fan favorite Minecraft mob. Not only are they super cute, they are also quite helpful for Minecraft players who love to farm. Bees will pollinate crops when they live nearby planted wheat, beetroot, or whatever it may be so long as they are provided with flowers.

On the other hand, bees will string players that hit them. On top of that, bee stings will inflict venom onto a player, which could turn things fatal fast.

#4 - Dolphin

Dolphins are perhaps one of the best ocean mobs in Minecraft. These sweet creatures are adored by Minecraft speedrunners thanks to the speed boost that dolphins can provide during ocean travel.

When swimming near a dolphin, it can offer a slight increase in speed to lucky players. What’s more, dolphins will take gamers to the nearest ocean loot (whether it be a shipwreck, a buried treasure, etc.) when fed with fish.

One major negative aspect of dolphins, however, is that when attacked, the entire group of nearby dolphins will attack the player back. This is similar to how zombified piglins act in the nether.

#3 - Piglin

Found in the nether, piglins are one of the most interesting hostile mobs. They will not attack gamers who are clad in any type of gold armor. But anyone not wearing gold armor will likely run into an angry piglin while exploring the nether.

The best aspect of piglins is their bartering system. Gamers can offer gold ingots to piglins in exchange for cool items like obsidian, fire resistance potions, and ender pearls.

#2 - Wolf

Minecraft wolves are commonly referred to as dogs. Wolves are lovable creatures found in taiga biomes that can be tamed easily using bones.

Wolves can be wonderful companions to have in-game as they will attack other mobs for players, assisting in combat. Plus, players get to have their very own adorable pets.

The downside of wolves is that they will attack players if they are hit and untamed. Wolves get angry easily, so Minecrafters should always be careful when interacting with a wild wolf.

#1 - Enderman

This iconic Minecraft mob is perhaps the best neutral mob in the game. The enderman has a slender, spooky design that Minecraft players have grown to love.

The enderman is an essential Minecraft mob. It drops ender pearls which are, of course, necessary in order to beat the game, and have awesome teleportation qualities that come in handy in many in-game scenarios.

An enderman will not attack gamers unless they’ve been hit first or looked in their purple eyes. Endermen have twice as many health points as players do, so fighting them can be challenging.

