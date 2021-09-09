5 best blocks for building pathways in Minecraft

Pathways in Minecraft guide players on how to find structures and separate builds and how to make a Minecraft world look more organized.

Pathways can be made from many types of blocks, and very detailed pathways typically feature multiple different block types. Each block that a player may decide to use depends on their style preferences. Some players may prefer a more rustic look with dirt and gravel, while others may want a more sophisticated-looking pathway made out of wooden slabs or different types of stone.

Here are the five best blocks for building pathways in Minecraft.

Top 5 blocks for building pathways in Minecraft

5) Gravel

A gravel pathway (Image via Minecraft)

A simple pathway can be made out of gravel. Gravel is typically quite easy to find throughout Minecraft maps, and it almost looks like stone, which gives the path a more sophisticated look that some may desire. Gravel pathways can also be made with a few different types of stone blocks. They can be dispersed to give the path more dimension.

4) Cobblestone

Cobblestone pathway (Image via Minecraft)

Cobblestone is a very easy block to find in Minecraft, which makes it a great block to build a pathway with. Cobblestone is a very textured block; it looks like it is made out of many different stones, which gives the path lots of dimension. Plus, most players have an abundance of cobblestone that they do not have anything else to do with, so this is a great way to use up those extra blocks.

3) Mossy Cobblestone

Mossy cobblestone pathway (Image via Minecraft)

While mossy cobblestones are harder to come across than regular ones, they make for great-looking pathways. The moss between each rock gives the path an appearance of grass growing between each stone, which adds a nice touch.

2) Wooden slabs

Wooden slabs pathway (Image via Minecraft)

Wooden slab pathways make the path appear more manmade than natural, which select players may want. The wooden slabs also raise the pathway up by half a block, which gives it a more bridge-like appearance.

1) Quartz

Quartz pathway (Image via Minecraft)

Even though players will need to venture into the Nether to gather quartz, it's totally worth it. Quartz pathways and bridges appear very modern and industrialized, which is great for players who plan on building large, fancy maps.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

