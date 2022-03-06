5 best build ideas in Minecraft 1.18.1 version

Building structures is one of the core aspects of Minecraft. As long as players can imagine something, it can be done in the game. Players can choose from various blocks and items to create their builds.

Often, Minecrafters love to incorporate their builds into the natural terrain generation of the world. Moreover, such builds have become more common after Mojang revealed Caves & Cliffs Part II update. After viewing the majestic caves and mountains, anybody would want to build around them.

In the latest major update, players now have better terrain for creating builds. This article shares some fantastic build ideas to inspire players.

Beautiful Minecraft 1.18.1 build ideas for inspiration

5) Base on mountain's top

Since the launch of the Caves & Cliffs Part II update, mountain biomes have been some of the most coveted locations in Minecraft. The charming snow-capped cliffs attract all kinds of players.

Not making use of such beautiful terrain would be a waste. Players can use the tall height of mountains to create beautiful castles or tower builds.

4) Dripstone cave house

The introduction of cave biomes and noise caves has made building cave bases less strenuous. Dripstone caves are filled with pointed dripstones and copper ores.

Unlike lush caves, dripstone caves have a typical cave atmosphere, making them excellent for cave bases.

3) Simple starter base

One of the first things many players do in a new world is to create a starter base. A starter base features the necessary resources like one bed, chests, furnaces, crafting tables, etc.

Since it is a cave update, many players prefer to create cave-themed starter bases. Luckily, lush caves have enough lighting to prevent most mobs from spawning. Players can build peaceful starter bases in lush caves.

2) Underground castles

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part II has added giant caves called cheese caves to the Overworld. In these cases, players can find massive empty spaces large enough to fit enormous builds like castles.

Players can recreate structures as large as nether fortresses in cheese caves.

1) Spread the greenery

The terrain of Caves & Cliffs is nothing but beautiful. With creativity and imagination, players can always further improve the new landscape. The new lush blocks are great for modifying the looks of an area.

Since lush blocks are easy to spread, players can turn almost any area into a lush cave. Adding some leaves and other green blocks will make the build look fascinating.

