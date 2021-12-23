5 best Minecraft 1.18 seeds for single player

Minecraft is a game that is known for its vast and infinite sandbox worlds. Each world is dynamic and can be generated in a number of ways. Players have the ability to choose what type of world they spawn in, using a string of numbers called a “seed”. Seeds can be entered at a specific space within Minecraft to generate a world that players may find familiar.

Most players use specific seeds to make their own single-player servers and play on them. Here's a collection of some of the best seeds in the new update that can help players on their journey.

Top 5 single-player seeds for Minecraft 1.18

5) Hollow Mountain (Seed: 8486672581758651406)

A hollow mountain with a lush cave (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player inside a vast “roofed forest” biome. Players can get a surplus of wood from the surrounding forest, which mostly contains dark oak trees, with small clusters of birch trees in patches around the area.

Beside the spawn, players can find a mountain with a hole along its side. Going inside will introduce players to a huge cavern with a lush cave adorning its furthest corners. Since the caverns go down past Y level 0, players can use it to explore, as well as mine for resources.

4) Snowcapped Mountains (Seed: -7649949940957896961)

This seed is near a snowy mountain biome (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players at the base of a huge snowy mountain range, which provides a great view for any build the player might want to make in the area. The area around the spawn also contains an oak forest and a savanna biome, in addition to a lava pool.

The forest provides wood, while a Nether portal can be made using the lava pool. A massive cavern entrance can be found close to spawn, which leads to an intricate cave system, useful for mining trips and cave exploration.

3) Resource-rich ravine (Seed: -7723232821704547830)

This seed has a curving ravine at spawn (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns Minecraft player beside a huge, curved ravine with a hollowed-out cave entrance close by. The ravine can be plundered for any exposed early game resources. Players can also head down into the cavern, which goes to a dripstone cave and holds a plethora of valuable resources like diamonds and lapis lazuli.

2) Savanna Hillside Village (Seed: 7445395903252703439)

A hillside savanna village (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players in a savanna biome with a bunch of hills outlining the landscape. Players can gather resources like wood from trees and food from the many animals present in the biome. A savanna village can be found on a hill close to spawn, where players can find additional resources. A stone-peaked mountain lies close to the village, which can also serve as a building site.

1) Shipwreck Island (Seed: -9142863513851137753)

A tiny island beside a shipwreck (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player on one of the smallest pieces of land to exist within Minecraft. The tiny island lies in the middle of a gigantic ocean biome. However, players can find a source of respite nearby. A shipwreck lies a few blocks away from spawn, with a chest that holds valuable loot. Additionally, players can mine the wood from the shipwreck for early game resources.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

