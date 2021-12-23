×
Create
Notifications

5 best Minecraft 1.18 seeds for single player

Good seeds can make all the difference in singleplayer Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)
Good seeds can make all the difference in singleplayer Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)
Anmol David
ANALYST
comments icon 1
Modified Dec 23, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Listicle

Minecraft is a game that is known for its vast and infinite sandbox worlds. Each world is dynamic and can be generated in a number of ways. Players have the ability to choose what type of world they spawn in, using a string of numbers called a “seed”. Seeds can be entered at a specific space within Minecraft to generate a world that players may find familiar.

Most players use specific seeds to make their own single-player servers and play on them. Here's a collection of some of the best seeds in the new update that can help players on their journey.

Top 5 single-player seeds for Minecraft 1.18

5) Hollow Mountain (Seed: 8486672581758651406)

A hollow mountain with a lush cave (Image via Minecraft)
A hollow mountain with a lush cave (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player inside a vast “roofed forest” biome. Players can get a surplus of wood from the surrounding forest, which mostly contains dark oak trees, with small clusters of birch trees in patches around the area.

Beside the spawn, players can find a mountain with a hole along its side. Going inside will introduce players to a huge cavern with a lush cave adorning its furthest corners. Since the caverns go down past Y level 0, players can use it to explore, as well as mine for resources.

4) Snowcapped Mountains (Seed: -7649949940957896961)

This seed is near a snowy mountain biome (Image via Minecraft)
This seed is near a snowy mountain biome (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players at the base of a huge snowy mountain range, which provides a great view for any build the player might want to make in the area. The area around the spawn also contains an oak forest and a savanna biome, in addition to a lava pool.

The forest provides wood, while a Nether portal can be made using the lava pool. A massive cavern entrance can be found close to spawn, which leads to an intricate cave system, useful for mining trips and cave exploration.

3) Resource-rich ravine (Seed: -7723232821704547830)

This seed has a curving ravine at spawn (Image via Minecraft)
This seed has a curving ravine at spawn (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns Minecraft player beside a huge, curved ravine with a hollowed-out cave entrance close by. The ravine can be plundered for any exposed early game resources. Players can also head down into the cavern, which goes to a dripstone cave and holds a plethora of valuable resources like diamonds and lapis lazuli.

2) Savanna Hillside Village (Seed: 7445395903252703439)

A hillside savanna village (Image via Minecraft)
A hillside savanna village (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players in a savanna biome with a bunch of hills outlining the landscape. Players can gather resources like wood from trees and food from the many animals present in the biome. A savanna village can be found on a hill close to spawn, where players can find additional resources. A stone-peaked mountain lies close to the village, which can also serve as a building site.

1) Shipwreck Island (Seed: -9142863513851137753)

A tiny island beside a shipwreck (Image via Minecraft)
A tiny island beside a shipwreck (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player on one of the smallest pieces of land to exist within Minecraft. The tiny island lies in the middle of a gigantic ocean biome. However, players can find a source of respite nearby. A shipwreck lies a few blocks away from spawn, with a chest that holds valuable loot. Additionally, players can mine the wood from the shipwreck for early game resources.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी