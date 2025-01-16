5 best changes and bug fixes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview

Mojang recently released Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview version. This is the second version that was released for the upcoming game drop that Mojang is currently working on. Though the first beta and preview versions introduced lots of new features that will soon arrive in the game, this particular version mainly focused on fixing various bugs that plagued Bedrock Edition.

Here is a list of top changes and bug fixes that arrived with Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview.

List of 5 great changes and bug fixes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview

1) Players will no longer get hurt after reentering a world in crawl mode

Loading back into the world while in crawl mode used to hurt players (Image via Mojang Studios)

In the latest Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview, Mojang fixed a bug that was causing players to take half a heart's worth of damage or even suffocating damage when they re-entered a world that they left in crawl mode. When they re-entered the world, they remained in a crawl position, but they took some damage or even died from suffocation.

Crawl mode is a type of movement that allows players to go through a one-block horizontal hole. A bug report (MCPE-185676) brought the issue to light in August 2024, which was eventually resolved with 1.21.60.27.

2) Enderman will no longer teleport while riding boats and minecarts

Enderman will no longer teleport while being stuck in a boat or minecart (Image via Mojang Studios)

Previously in Bedrock Edition, whenever players trapped an enderman in a boat or a minecart, the entity would continue to teleport out of them and set itself free. This was different in Java Edition since they are not able to do so.

A bug report (MCPE-31761) was filed all the way back in 2018 and was finally fixed by Mojang on 1.21.60.27. This means that enderman will remain trapped in boats and minecarts in Bedrock Edition after the upcoming game drop. Players will be able to trap them and keep them.

3) New chunks will generate seamlessly with existing chunks in certain biomes

New terrain was not properly aligned with already generated terrain (Image via Mojang Studios)

Back when Bedrock Edition 1.20.30 was released, a bug report (MCPE-175332) was generated, which addressed the issue of new and old chunks not aligning with one another in certain biomes. The report showcased how there was a major height difference between chunks, which caused the terrain to look quite unrealistic. The bug reporter stated that the bug could have been much older.

This corrupted chunk blending between versions was recently fixed in the 1.21.60.27 veta and the preview version. Players will no longer see any terrain discontinuity between chunks.

4) Kelp generation is now much more common

Kelp will generate more frequently and at any height (Image via Mojang Studios)

Kelp is a useful underwater plant that players use to create water source blocks, smelt into dried kelp, and also used as a decorative block. Many players have also built kelp farms to obtain the plant in abundance. As of now, it is generated only in slightly deeper areas of the ocean and other water bodies.

In the latest 1.21.60.27 beta and preview version, however, Mojang decided to make kelp a lot more common by allowing it to generate at any water depth. This was done to further bring parity between Bedrock and Java Editions since a bug report (MCPE-188870) mentioned that kelp generated more frequently in Java Edition.

5) Mangrove Swamp's underwater fog with gradually fade away like other biomes

Underwater fog in Mangrove Swamp areas will gradually clear out similar to other biomes (Image via Mojang Studios)

Previously, if players went underwater in a Mangrove Swamp biome, they would be greeted with heavy water fog, drastically reducing their visibility. Unlike other biomes, the fog never cleared up after a few seconds.

A bug report (MCPE-158256) was generated that addressed the issue, and Mojang finally rectified it in the 1.21.60.27 beta and preview. The Mangrove Swamp's underwater fog will now gradually clear up after a few seconds, allowing players to see blocks and mobs to a certain distance.

However, it is worth noting that the fog will remain heavier when compared to other ocean biomes.

